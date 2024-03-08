ANDhe anime world remains shocked by the death of the Japanese Akira Toriyama, at the age of 68. Toriyama was the creator of one of the cult series around the world, Dragon Ball.

“We are deeply saddened to report that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma,” the Dragon Ball franchise posted on its official account on the X social network.

Toriyama's funeral has already taken place in the presence of his family and very few close friends. and asked his followers not to send flowers or condolence gifts.

“Dragon Ball” is one of the most successful and influential manga comics of all time. According to the specialized website Mangazenkan, it sold at least 260 million copies worldwide.

The story, loosely inspired by a 16th century Chinese novel, began to be published in episodes in the magazine “Shonen Jump” from the Shueisha publishing house.

Reactions from the football world to Toriyama's death

Dragon Ball and Toriyama also had a lot of impact in the world of football and even in the local environment there were reactions to the death of their creator.

The Fortaleza club published on its X account an image of one of the most popular Dragon Ball characters, Vegeta, to pay tribute to Toriyama.

There was also a tribute from the official account of the Colombian League, in which Toriyama's name is seen on the back of a shirt marked with the number 10.

Dragon Ball always inspired the world of football

Football was no stranger to Toriyama's creations. Many players have held memorable celebrations related to Dragon Ball characters and several fans have made tifos. One of the most recent was that of Genk, the team of Colombian Carlos Cuesta, in a Conference League match.

Some of the renowned footballers who have celebrated their goals with anime movements have been Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus or Achraf Hakimi.

But the one who went the furthest was the Malian Bakary Sako, who in 2017, when he played for Crystal Palace, took to the field wearing some cool shoes with Dragon Ball figures.

With AFP and Futbolred