In a world where espionage and action are intertwined with humor and romance, 'Argylle: Secret Agent' comes to the big screen, directed by the acclaimed Matthew Vaughn and starring a luxury cast where Henry Cavill stands out. With a script based on the novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, the plot centers on Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), an introverted author whose spy novels begin to dangerously mirror the operations of a real spy organization. Accompanied by Aiden (Sam Rockwell), a spy with a cat allergy, Elly embarks on a dizzying adventure around the world.

The stellar cast, the impressive action sequences and a script that skillfully mixes intrigue with entertainment make 'Argylle: Secret Agent' a must-see movie.

Official trailer for 'Argylle: Secret Agent'

When is 'Argylle: Secret Agent' released in Spain?

The official premiere of 'Argylle: Secret Agent' in the cinemas in Spain will be this Friday, February 2, 2024. This same date also marks its long-awaited debut in United States movie theaters.

When is 'Argylle: Secret Agent' released in Mexico, Peru and Latin America?

In the case of Mexico, Peru and the rest of Latin America, 'Argylle: Secret Agent', one of the most anticipated films of the year with Henry Cavill at the helm, It will premiere this Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Peruvian movie theaters, such as Cineplanet, Cinépolis, UVK and Movie Time, had already been promoting the film for days. To know the exact time of availability, you can consult their respective websites.

Film fans will be able to see 'Argylle: Secret Agent' at Cineplanet, in Lima, Peru. Photo: Cineplanet.

What is the synopsis of the movie 'Argylle: Secret Agent'?

“When the plots of her books begin to sound too similar to the activities of a sinister clandestine syndicate, introverted spy novel author Elly Conway and her cat find themselves immersed in the real world of espionage… where nothing, and no one, is the same. what it seems”, details the Filmaffinity synopsis.

Who are the actors and what characters do they play in 'Argylle: Secret Agent 2024'?

Henry Cavill as Argylle

The actor Henry Cavill plays Argylle, the central protagonist of this plot. He is actually a world-class superspy whose abilities place him at the center of a global conspiracy. Cavill, recognized for his roles in 'Vendetta', 'Man of Steel (2013)', 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)', 'Justice League (2017)', and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)', embodies this exciting character, who has received positive reviews.

Henry Cavill is the protagonist of 'Argylle: Secret Agent'. Photo: HobbyConsoles

Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway

At 42 years old, Bryce Dallas Howard brings Elly Conway to life, the author behind the novels that come to life, immersing her in a reality much more dangerous than her stories could tell. Howard has appeared in films such as the 'Jurassic World' saga, 'Terminator Salvation' and 'Spider-Man 3'.

Bryce Dallas Howard is writer Elly Conway. Photo: Areajuganes. See also Parents on the run in a wintry Bilbao

Dua Lipa as LaGrange

The famous singer Dua Lipa, 28, plays LaGrange, a femme fatale who adds a unique touch to the narrative. This will be her second appearance in a film, following her debut in a cameo in 'Barbie'.

After her short stint on 'Barbie', Dua Lipa will have a much more important role. Photo: Universal.

Sam Rockwell as Aiden Sam

Rockwell plays Aiden, Elly's partner, whose allergy to cats does not prevent him from diving into this dangerous mission. Winner of the Oscar for best supporting actor in 2017 for the film 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing', Rockwell has participated in films such as 'Cowboys and Aliens' and 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Actor Sam Rockwell will be Aidenl, the best friend of the writer Elly. Photo: Sensacine

John Cena as Wyatt

The renowned Hollywood actor, John Cena, 46, puts on the suit of Wyatt, another member of the spy team, with a crucial role in the development of the plot. The former WWE wrestler has participated in important productions such as 'The Marine', 'Daddy's War', 'Barbie' and 'Fast and Furious'.

John Cena is one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood. Photo: Sensacine.

Who else is part of 'Algelly: secret agent'?

Bryan Cranston as Ritter

Catherine O'Hara as Ruth

Samuel L. Jackson as Alfred Solomon

Ariana DeBose as Keira

Sofia Boutella as Sabah Al-Dadr

Ricard E. Grand as Fowler.

What is the score that 'Argylle: Secret Agent' received on Rotten Tomatoes?

A few hours after its release in movie theaters, the initial opinions of critics and experts are beginning to emerge regarding the highly anticipated film production. Unfortunately, Vaughn's latest work has failed to satisfy all critics, who have expressed varied opinions about the film. The incorporation of numerous components that, at certain moments, seem to lack logic, as well as the long duration of the film, have been noted.

In the portal Rotten Tomatoes'Argylle' premiered with a 32% rating based on 60 reviewswhile on FilmAffinity it obtained a score of 5.6 according to 24 opinions.

To illustrate, Peter Debruge of Variety mentioned that it is “a poorly written spy comedy”. While Leslie Felperin of The Hollywood Reporter. “As the plot builds toward its climax, it all begins to resemble one of those overly expensive and elaborate advertisements for a fake luxury product that no one wants to buy.”he commented.

Regarding the action sequences and performances, Robbie Collin of The Telegraph considers that it “features some of the most absurd action scenes ever seen”, while Barry Hertz of The Globe and Mail describes the film as “one of the most chaotically absurd action films that have afflicted audiences in years.