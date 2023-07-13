Actor Jeffrey Carlson, best known for his character Zoe on All My Children, has died at the age of 48

The actor Jeffrey Carlson passed away forever at the age of 48. In show business he was best known for his character in All My Children.

The unfortunate news was announced byeditor Adam Feldman through a Twitter:

RIP Jeffrey Carly, 48, nerve-racking star of Broadway and TV (the groundbreaking character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss.

The news has thrown into despair all those who knew him and his colleagues in the entertainment world. The cause of his death, however, has not yet been disclosed. To confirm his departure, a post on Facebook from the Shakespeare Theater Company:

We are saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson. The actor has given us nuanced performances throughout his career, which has also taken him to television and film and, luckily for us, the Shakespeare Theater Company. Memorable performances by him include Lorenzaccio 2005, Hamlet 2007 and Romeo and Juliet 2016. We send our love to friends, family and colleagues, those who knew and loved him the most.

Who was Jeffrey Carlson

Born and raised in California, he approached the world of acting as a child, after graduating from the Julliard School, Jeffrey has started his career on Broadway. It was 2003. In the following years, he made his way thanks to his talent, until he obtained what is today its most important and well-known rolethe character Zoe in the US soap opera All My Children.

There are numerous farewell posts that have appeared on social media in these hours, published by those who wanted to remember and greet the actor for the last time. His fans are waiting to find out the cause of death. Jeffrey Carlson he was only 48 years old.