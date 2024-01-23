American actor David Gail has died at the age of 58. He had participated in the cast of Beverly Hills 90210: he had played the role of Brenda's boyfriend, played by Shannen Doherty

The world of cinema and the small screen is mourning the passing of David Gail. The actor was 58 years old. We remember him above all for soon taking part in the cast of the successful 1990s series Beverly Hills 90210. He had, in fact, been the boyfriend of Brenda Walsh, played by Shannen Doherty. The sister's announcement on Instagram Katie Colmenares.

Katie Colmenares, sister of the 58-year-old American actor, made the sad announcement on Instagram, with a photo and a message. In the image the two are embracing on the patio of a public place.

There wasn't even a day in my life when you weren't by my side. Always my wingman, my best friend, ready to face anything, the bears will never be the same again, but I will hold you close in my heart every day. You gorgeous, loving, incredible, fierce human being.

Who was David Gail

David Gail was born in Florida, in Tampa, on February 27, 1965. And he passed away to the affection of his loved ones on January 20, 2024. His career on TV began in 1990 with an episode of the sitcom Parents in Blue Jeans. Then he acted in Doogie Howser, in Murder, She Wrote and in Matlock. After some small participations in various TV series, in 1992 he became the protagonist of television series The Round Table by Aaron Spelling, canceled due to low ratings.

In the 1993-1994 season he took part in Beverly Hills 90210. He was Stuart Carson, boyfriend of Brenda Walsh. In reality, he had already appeared in another episode of the successful TV series in 1991.

He then participated in other projects by Aaron Spelling, Robin's Hoods and Savannah. In 1999 she began acting in the soap opera Port Charles. This was Dr. Joe Scanlon. In 2002 we saw him with Bradley Cooper in “A Girl for Two”.

His last film work was the horror film The Belly of the Beast in 2008. In 2019 he was the voice actor for the video game Blacksad: Under The Skin.