In the last hours, rumors about Elden ring They have only grown, especially after the footage of an internal trailer of the title has been leaked, which shows how it was in its development state a year ago. However, despite all the leaked material, it does not seem possible that the title will reach the market anytime soon.

But what does seem likely is that we will have news of the game soon, as Jeff Grub pointed out a few moments ago. Perhaps that is where we will know if the rumor that has come out in the last hours is true or not, since it indicates that the world of Elden Ring would be similar to that of God of War.

The world of Elden Ring would be similar to that of God of War, according to rumors

According to this rumor, coming from the same user who has been leaking all the information until now, From Software will take the title of Santa Monica for the world of Elden ring, dividing the map into different kingdoms. Apparently, the castle that appears at the beginning of the trailer would be located in a kingdom, while the final scene in which we see a snowy landscape, would correspond to a different one.

In addition, the user has also provided more information regarding the content of the title. Specifically, he has ensured that the voice of the narrator that we hear belongs to an NPC of the game, sharing the same voice actor as Patches. And if that were not enough, the game will be strongly influenced by Norse mythology, since the place where the giant’s head is found seems a reference to Musbelheim.

Elden Ring receives provisional age rating New trailer coming soon?

For now, we will have to wait to find out if this information about the world of elden ring whether or not it is real, but everything seems to indicate that the new From Software title will be talking about in the coming weeks.