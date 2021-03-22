More of eighty professionals of Culture and Education on Monday they issued an open letter to Fernando López Miras, president of the Community, in which they demand preserve these powers from “political swings”. The signatories, among whom are Carlos Tarque, Esperanza Clares, Sean Frutos, Francisco Jarauta, Ginés García Millán, Sonia Navarro and Eduardo Balanza, regret that the current uncertain political situation could be settled with «changes in the Ministry of Education and Culture that In our opinion, they imply a very serious setback, and that they obey criteria of political opportunity instead of criteria of suitability for the performance of functions in favor of the citizens of the Region.

Along these lines, they describe the debate on the motion of censure against López Miras as “embarrassing spectacle” and refer to the agreement reached between PP and the deputies expelled from Vox to vote against. “The ownership of the Ministry of Education and Culture should not be at the mercy of political negotiation, and much less, in the hands of public representatives from parties and ideologies that have shown a deep contempt for culture,” they explain.

According to the statement, “the competences of Culture and Education are of crucial importance, not only to define what we are, but also to define the future direction we want from our society. Consequently, these competitions should not be the subject of marketing and tactics. It would be a form of contempt for what we are and what we want to be ».

The text continues stating that “never, not even with the most controversial heads of the Ministry, the sector had felt a possible appointment like the one that is being considered as a shot on its waterline”, in relation to the possible entry into the regional government of Mabel Campuzano, one of the parliamentarians of the Liarte group, as Minister of Education and Culture. They highlight the difficulty in maintaining «a constructive relationship with politicians and politicians who are preceded by a type of vision so far out of tune with a cultural sensitivity, that it has to be tolerant and inclusive».

The signatories recall that, due to the pandemic, the Culture sector «he has lived a terrible year. We can assure you that, against all odds, we have continued working, offering the best of each one practically disinterestedly. Each one from his responsibility, has been aware that our work is a necessary food for society in one of the hardest moments of our recent history. Even from their own administration, some officials and senior positions have taken initiatives conscious of the need to bring positions closer together and create links that were not always fluid. Currently the sector is exhausted, in need of good news, and this is not».

The letter addressed to the regional president ends by highlighting that “our sector is made up of people with great social sensitivity and committed to building a better world. We want to transfer the concern caused by the current political situation and more in a pandemic situation. As a civil society involved in social and political processes, we will remain attentive to express the real needs of citizens, far removed from the partisan political opportunity to which we are faced in our Region of Murcia».