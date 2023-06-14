Shocking news for millions of fans around the world: actor Treat Williams has died in a tragic motorcycle accident

A devastating mourning has hit the world of US and global cinema. The famous actor Treat Williamsprotagonist of masterpieces such as Hair, and of the famous TV series Everwood, in fact died at the age of 71, following a terrible motorcycle accident.

His was the first to give the tragic announcement agentthen his familycalling themselves completely devastated by this unexpected tragedy.

Barry McPhersonmanager of the interpreter, wrote:

I am devastated. He was a wonderful man. He was so talented. He was a great actor. The filmmakers loved him and he has been the heart of Hollywood since the late 70’s. He was really proud of his work this year.

Heartbreaking the words published in an official note from his family:

It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident.

The actor’s family has spoken shocked and devastated from this event and kept us at thank everyone those who loved him as a man and supported him as an actor.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all of his fans, know that Treat appreciated you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.

How Treat Williams died

Treat Williams, extraordinary actor of many films and TV series of great success all over the world, such as the musical Hair and the series Everwooddied in a bad car accident.

In recent days he was on his estate in Vermont and on June 12 he had gone out for a ride in his motorcyclea 1986 Honda VT700c.

While traveling Route 30 near Dorsethas inserted the arrow and attempted to turn left, when a car that was oncoming at that moment has him fully overwhelmed.

Immediately rescued by health workers, he was rushed by helicopter to theAlbany Medical Center in AlbanyNew York, where, however, he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The actor leaves his wife, the actress Pam Van Santand two sons, Gille and Ellie.