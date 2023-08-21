A black period for fans of cinema and TV series in America: Ron Cephas Jones, the William Hill of This Is Us, has also passed away

Another American actor much loved by the public not only in the land of stars and stripes but throughout the globe, has recently passed away. It’s about Ron Cephas Joneswho was 66 years old and who surrendered to the worsening of a serious lung disease he had been suffering from for some time, which also required a transplant of both lungs.

To give the sad announcement of the passing of the actor was his agentwhich in a press release issued through the newspaper People he wrote:

Beloved actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 from a longstanding lung problem. Throughout his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart have been appreciated by all who were lucky enough to know him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage has remained throughout his career. Ron’s inner beauty and soul were evident in his performance on the Emmy Award-winning series This Is Us. He is survived by daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.

His daughter Jasminealso an actress, was born in July 1989 from the marriage of Ron Cephas Jones with the jazz singer Kim Lesley.

The career of Ron Cephas Jones

The death of Cephas Jones comes shortly after those of several of his illustrious and equally beloved ones colleagues. To mention a few, they quote John Beasley, star of Everwood, Mark Margolis who starred in Breaking Bad and Darren Kent, who had a small but important part in Game of Thrones.

His career started in 1994 when he had a part in the film Murder Magic by Windell Williams. In 1996 she also made her debut on the small screen, starring in an episode of New York Undercover.

In 1999 he acted in the film Sweethearts of the great Woody Allenfrom 2015 to 2016 in the successful TV series Mr Robot and in 2018 in the film Venom.

The role that undoubtedly made him more famous, however, is that of William Hill in This Is Usone of the masterpieces of the American small screen of recent years, also awarded at the Emmy Awards.