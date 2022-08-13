Among the protagonists of the European swimming championships in Rome 2022 could not miss Benedetta Pilato, the reigning world champion of the 100 breaststroke and world champion of the 50 breaststroke, the latter is also the distance in which she is world record holder. At the age of 17, the Taranto woman has already written important pages of Italian swimming and is always among the most awaited, perhaps the true heir of Federica Pellegrini, also as a character. Sunny, witty, fashionable, Benny (as everyone now calls her) is much loved by her peers and not only by her. Let’s find out more about her training, her diet and her private life.