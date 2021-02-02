The world cannot accept that! The states must work together to confront the military coup in Myanmar – Joe Biden should not go it alone either. However, appeals to the generals are not enough to have Aung San Suu Kyi and the hundreds of other prisoners released immediately.

That would be the least that the new old rulers have to do – after all, the coup leader Min Aung Hlain claims that he wants to prevent the disregard of democratic rules with the coup. A mockery in this democracy, but one should take him at his word.

In order for it to make an impression, it must have clear consequences if the gentlemen in Naypitaw should not revise their step: (tougher) sanctions – and then implement them. No more arms deliveries. Aung Hlain has proven that he can brutally slaughter opponents, both in the genocide of the Muslim Rohingya and in cracking down on protests.

The population is young and many appreciate the new freedoms. What if they take to the streets for their rights and “Mama Suu” because they don’t have much to lose? Many are already struggling for daily survival because of the poor economic situation.

Many ex-military are now entrepreneurs and don’t want to be ostracized

International unity in the UN is often difficult to achieve because of China’s right of veto – its prestigious New Silk Road project also leads through the neighboring country. But even the former junta had at some point realized that their country could hardly get back on its feet if it was surrendering to China as its only partner. It becomes blackmailable. That was one reason for the cautious “civilization” after decades of dictatorship.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

With Suu Kyi, then celebrated in the West, the gates to the world opened. There, as there, there was a gold rush atmosphere, and many military personnel seized lucrative companies. They are not interested in Myanmar being ostracized again.

A review of the choice would be one way out

Skillful diplomacy could try to alleviate the deep disgrace of the new ruler: they said he wanted to become president himself, but the military-affiliated USDP only won 33 of the 476 elected seats. If parliament had been constituted on Monday, it would have looked as if he would accept the election result, which he has challenged so far and cites as the reason for the coup. Actually, his retirement would be due in mid-2021. For future influence he would have to rely on the hated Suu Kyi.

Now there are pleasant ministers in the cabinet who could not win their constituencies. One way out could be for an international commission to examine the election. She would really find irregularities, but probably on a smaller scale. One could talk to Aung Hlain and Suu Kyi about the consequences.