Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, opened the activities of the second edition of the World Media Congress Exhibition and Conference, which continues at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. 3 days, organized by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Capital Events Company, affiliated with the ADNEC Group.

The discussions of the first day of the Media Congress focused on a number of topics of interest to the media, especially those related to climate change issues and the role of the media in supporting the goals of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will host at the end of this month, as well as the role of government communications in educating the masses about change issues. Climatic.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan delivered a speech at the opening of the Congress in which he affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, values ​​honesty, clarity, commitment and dedication to the public interest, and that Thanks to the directives of His Highness and his wise leadership, media and technology have become one of the main areas of economic activities and growth in the UAE, which is constantly working to create and support opportunities that enhance creativity, innovation, and the role of media in society and contribute to expanding the scope of the benefits of technology in our daily lives.

He praised the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, in supporting the media sector, which stems from His Highness’s deep understanding of the power of the media in shaping attitudes and perceptions, a support that was the primary and effective factor in the decade. The World Media Congress is regularly held in Abu Dhabi and ensures its importance and continued success.

He said, “The participation of this large gathering of media sector leaders and officials of media institutions around the world in this international event reflects our collective aspirations and our deep desire to provide the media around the world with distinction and strength,” pointing out that the media can enhance international cooperation, exchange basic values ​​and interests, and help to achieve Appreciating human achievement in a way that transcends boundaries of nationality, race, religion and culture.

He stressed that the success of the media industry is vital for the future growth of the information society, as this helps promote human well-being, peace and international understanding, while the success of these efforts requires investment in the education and development of media professionals and communication experts, and cooperation and coordination in combating misleading information and fake news, while at the same time ensuring broad access. The scope focuses on the benefits of new forms of delivery of information, while issues of technological infrastructure, computer knowledge and skills, and communications policies must be continually discussed and resolved.

He called for the need to address issues related to social media, as it opens new worlds for us as individuals and creates a new set of global links for knowledge exchange, education without borders, international dialogue and public policy.

The World Media Congress provides an ideal platform for international companies wishing to enter the media industry markets in the Gulf, Middle East and North Africa regions, and provides media institutions in different regions of the world the opportunity to learn about the reality of the media industry in the region and the world, and to formulate a forward-looking vision for the future of this industry, which has become a major catalyst for development. Sustainable communities.



An interactive platform for climate solutions

The UAE’s independent climate change accelerators have announced the launch of the new interactive Climate Call platform to generate, propose and support innovative climate ideas and solutions from around the world.

Those wishing to participate can submit their ideas, which include proposing new approaches and full or partial solutions to three global climate challenges: food security, water scarcity, and renewable energy.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, said in a speech at the World Media Congress 2023: “Climate change is a challenge that has no borders, so it requires solutions that transcend all borders. Therefore, Most of our efforts in the UAE’s independent climate change accelerators are based on our strong conviction that the communities most vulnerable to climate change must be included in the global decision-making process, especially youth and citizens of the Global South.”

She added: “The Climate Call platform will be a platform for these communities and available to everyone. It is a comprehensive platform for sharing promising ideas, collaborating to find possible solutions, and ultimately obtaining tangible support to develop and implement ideas that can contribute to achieving real positive progress for our planet. It is important that we enable everyone to participate in Climate change march.

In the pilot phase of the Climate Call platform, more than 200 young people and university students participated in a series of “hackathon” events, which resulted in more than 70 ideas being presented through three challenges.

Discussing the challenges of modern communication technologies

For his part, Director General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM” and Chairman of the Supreme Committee Organizing the Activities of the World Media Congress, Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, during his keynote speech at the opening of the World Media Congress, called for concerted efforts to deliver targeted media messages and enrich constructive digital content.

Al-Raisi said that the World Media Congress brings together officials and experts to shape the future of the media industry, and provides an important space to discuss contemporary challenges facing various media sectors and fields.

Al-Raisi called for working together to invest in opportunities towards applying the best professional practices in multiple media sectors, and to work and think together to confront the challenges produced by modern communication technologies.

He pointed out, “We are proud to welcome this elite of decision-makers, major companies, thought leaders, and innovators today at the World Media Congress, an event that is truly considered an essential global forum for the media sector. The Congress plays a fundamental role in bringing together media leaders to discuss the main issues facing the sector. Based on the motivations “With the diverse capabilities of the participants, the conference drives the growth and development of the sector and highlights its enormous potential in creating transformative solutions and opening new business horizons.”

The media is a strategic partner for all state initiatives

Dubai Media Incorporated CEO Mohammed Al Mulla stressed that the media sector is a strategic partner for all initiatives launched by the state, noting at the same time that sustainability is a rich legacy in the UAE and this file has received support and care over the decades.

He said during his participation in a main session within the activities of the first day of the World Media Congress under the title “Green Media” that this new term “green media” is concerned with media treatment of environmental issues, and educating and implanting a culture of sustainability among members of society.

He added that the UAE’s efforts in the sustainability file began more than 35 years ago. In 1989, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was signed, and in 2005 the country ratified the Kyoto Protocol, and ten years later in 2015 the country signed the Paris Agreement, and this year Under the directives of the wise leadership, the year 2023 was declared the Year of Sustainability, coinciding with the country’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai.

He explained that the UAE has a firm commitment to the sustainability file, which is one of the pillars of its national agenda, and the selection of the country to host the Conference of the Parties was the result of these efforts, in addition to the world’s confidence in the country’s ability to manage the climate file with high efficiency.

He said: “In the UAE, we have many pioneering projects in the field of clean, renewable energy and sustainability, and our role at the media level is to highlight these efforts and highlight the UAE’s success story in all fields.”

He explained that the media is part of our strategy to shape the future, and such files need a distinct narrative from the media to highlight them in an optimal way. He stressed that the media today possesses tools that did not exist previously, and the media sector has become able to place the recipient at the heart of the event, in addition to that with the momentum of the media. Social Media: Media has become easier to reach the mind and heart of the recipient.



Educating the public about climate issues

The first dialogue session at the World Media Congress discussed the role of government communications in educating the public about climate change issues and the opportunities and successful experiences in this regard, coinciding with the UAE’s approaching hosting of the COP28 conference.

The session was attended by the Minister of Communications of Costa Rica, Jorge Rodriguez, Rozana Veseljevic, media advisor to the President of the Republic of Serbia, and Wang Yibiao, deputy editor-in-chief of the Chinese People’s Daily.

Jorge Rodriguez said: “We have experiences in Costa Rica in the field of climate change by investing in spaces in a positive way,” noting the pivotal role of the media in drawing future features for environmental protection. He added that it is part of our efforts to confront climate change, and Costa Rica has allocated 20 percent of its area as green land to preserve the environment .

For his part, Rozana Vesilijevic praised the close relations between the UAE and Serbia within the framework of climate action and confronting climate challenges through raising awareness of environmental issues through the media, in addition to the role of education in achieving the desired goals of spreading environmental awareness.

Wang Yibiao, deputy editor-in-chief of the Chinese People’s Daily, said: “The media has a role in confronting climate challenges through various experiences, positions and stories presented to preserve the environment while creating new environmentally friendly opportunities, ensuring green development in neighborhoods and villages in China, and focusing on the most important natural resources and their exploitation.” In the media sector and its development with community participation.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi confirmed during his participation in a dialogue interview within the activities of the first day of the World Media Congress, moderated by Emirati journalist Faisal bin Hariz, and held under the title “In light of my journey into space,” that the country’s wise leadership paved the way for the people of the Emirates to succeed and excel and provided us with all forms of Support and care in order to achieve qualitative achievements for the country.

Al Neyadi touched on his historic mission, “Zayed’s Ambition 2,” and the most important experiences he went through on board the International Space Station during 6 months in a mission that was considered the longest in the Arab world. He explained that his dream since childhood was to become a pilot and he chose to study the field of engineering and benefited greatly during his work in this field for 20 years. He added. “The dream starts from childhood, and we must develop it and invest in opportunities to achieve success and excellence.”