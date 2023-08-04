Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi said that the World Media Congress in its second session, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, is an ideal platform to accelerate the pace of development of the media sector locally and regionally. And globally.

He added that the World Media Congress constitutes an innovative platform for exchanging successful experiences and accumulated expertise among workers in this important sector by hosting a group of leaders in the media sector, experts and academics.

He pointed out that this important event, which is hosted by the UAE and discusses in its second session several important axes, including “facilitating global communications and reinventing the brand in the new media landscape”, plays a pivotal role in supporting business relations and anticipating future opportunities for companies operating in the media sector.

Al-Zeyoudi said that hosting such important events establishes the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination for holding important international events and conferences, especially since the World Media Congress, which will be held next November, coincides with the country’s hosting of important global events such as: the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention Framework on Climate Change COP28 in November as well, in addition to the eighth session of the World Investment Forum of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) next October, and the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, which will be held early this year with the participation of representatives from 164 countries.

He stressed that the media is one of the important sectors based on knowledge, innovation and creative ideas, and is distinguished by a special nature because the creative aspect is a major part of it. Therefore, interest in this sector is in line with the country’s plans to attract and retain the best international talents, creators and owners of creative ideas in various fields.