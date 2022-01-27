This January 27 marks the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The European Union and the German Parliament presided over ceremonies in tribute to the victims, but the day was also marked by survivors and politicians who warned about the resurgence of anti-Semitism and the denial of one of the greatest tragedies of humanity.

The Holocaust, the genocide during the Second World War keeps the wounds open.

With minutes of silence and the intervention of survivors, the European Parliament, in Brussels, and the Bundestag, the Lower House of the German Legislature, commemorated the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in what was then Germany-occupied Poland. There the Nazi forces murdered at least 1.1 million people.

The survivor of the Holocaust, Margot Friedlander, during her speech in the European Parliament, in the commemoration of the 77 years of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz. In Brussels, Belgium, on January 27, 2022. © Reuters/Yves Herman

Margot Friedlander, 100 years old, recalled the tragedy in the first person before the European Parliament. She was arrested in 1944 while she was on the run and later transferred to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in today’s Czech Republic.

But a year earlier his mother and brother were deported to Auschwitz, where they died.

Friedlander and her husband emigrated to the United States in 1946. However, they returned to Berlin in 2010 and since then have been touring the German territory to recount their experience, in an attempt to avoid forgetting one of the worst tragedies in history.

The General Assembly of the United Nations adopted in November 2005 a resolution that establishes the commemoration, on January 27 of each year, of the day that this extermination camp was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.

This Thursday, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, insisted on the importance of remembering to avoid repetition, even more so when the number of survivors is reduced over the years.

“With each passing year, the Whoah becomes a little more of a historical event (…) more and more distant, more and more abstract, especially in the eyes of generations of young Europeans,” Michel stressed.

Meanwhile, before the Lower House of the German Parliament. survivor Inge Auerbacher took the floor. As a child she lived through Nazi persecution and when she was only seven years old she was deported to Theresienstadt, where she witnessed heartbreaking moments in which Adolf Hitler’s troops selected the groups of Jews that would be taken to Auschwitz.

“Ich habe die Zeit des Schreckens und Menschenhasses gut im Gedächtnis. Leider ist dieser Krebs zurück” – die Holocaust-Überlebende Inge Auerbacher zum Holocaust-Gedenktag. pic.twitter.com/bcB8za82BH — Bericht aus Berlin (@ARD_BaB) January 27, 2022



Although he also emigrated to the United States years later, Auerbacher continues to suffer emotional and physical consequences, including tuberculosis from which he almost lost his life.

“I have lived in New York for 75 years, but I still remember well the terrible time of horror and hate (…) Unfortunately, this cancer has reawakened and hatred of Jews is once again commonplace in many countries around the world.including Germany,” said Auerbacher, 87.

In total, six million Jews died in the Holocaust, including one and a half million children.

They warn about the rise of anti-Semitism in the world

The commemoration events take place amid a rise in anti-Semitism that has gathered steam in recent years during lockdowns as the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated online hate, members of the Jewish community and high-ranking representatives of international politics.

The presidents of the three main institutions of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and Roberta Metsola, warned of the rise of hate speech against Jews and called to combat it.

Anti-Semitism “dehumanizes” the Jewish population and “strips it of its rights and dignity (…) We must never forget”, stressed Von der Leyen during his speech, who warned that “anti-Semitism is on the rise again” and “threats to Jewish communities in Europe,” Von der Leyen said.

In an interview with France 24, Marcos Peckel, director of the Jewish Community of Colombia, indicated that 2021 was the most anti-Semitic year, after remembering attacks against synagogues and against the Jewish population in the streets and in the virtual world.

“Beyond the events, education about what happened in World War II is the key to learning the lessons (…) the Holocaust gave rise to International Humanitarian Law,” Peckel said.

The UN takes a stand against Holocaust denials

The United Nations General Assembly agreed on January 20 a resolution against Holocaust denial and urged social media companies to “take active steps” to combat anti-Semitism.

“The General Assembly is sending a strong and unequivocal message against the denial or distortion of these historical facts (…) Ignoring historical facts increases the risk that they will be repeated,” said the German ambassador to the UN, Antje Leendertse.

The police secure the area in front of a synagogue in Hagen, which would be the alleged target of an attack. In Hagen, western Germany, on September 16, 2021. © Markus Klumper/DPA/AFP

The 193-member body adopted the resolution, drafted by Israel and Germany, without a vote. However, Iran disassociated itself.

“The nations with seats in this room that openly deny the Holocaust cast doubt on its occurrence and praise its perpetrators (…) In fact, those who most blatantly deny that the Jews suffered a genocide are those who now threaten the Jews with another genocide,” said the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, referring to Tehran.

Later, an Iranian diplomat, whom that UN mission did not identify, accused Israel of exploiting “the sufferings of the Jewish people in the past as a cover for the crimes it has perpetrated,” referring to the excesses of the Israeli authorities. towards the Palestinians.

In addition, the official quoted by Reuters, questioned the resolution considering that it presents “an uncomfortable approach to historical studies.”

According to the UN, 17% of Holocaust-related content on the social network TikTok denies or distorts it.

“Denying, distorting or trivializing the true facts of the Holocaust is a pernicious form of contemporary anti-Semitism (…) All online platforms must take responsibility for the dissemination of hate speech by promoting reliable sources of information,” said the director general of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay.

To confront denialism, UNESCO and the World Jewish Congress began this January 27 a partnership with TikTok, a popular platform among young people. With the initiative they hope to guide users towards verified information when searching for data related to the Holocaust, they explained.

With Reuters, AP and EFE