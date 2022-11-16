The world looks at Poland: G7 and NATO to support missile research

G7 and NATO leaders meeting in Bali today on the sidelines of the G20 summit offered their “full help” to Poland in the investigation into the explosion the day before, and agreed to continue coordinating on the “next steps” to take.

“We addressed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland close to the border with Ukraine. We offer full help and assistance to Poland with its ongoing investigation,” he said in a joint statement in which they also condemned “barbaric attacks” by Russia to Ukraine on the eve.

“We have agreed to remain in close contact to determine the appropriate next steps to take while the investigation proceeds,” said the joint statement signed by the leaders of Canada, the European institutions, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States.

EFE