Wednesday, November 16, 2022
The world looks at Poland: G7 and NATO to support missile research

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in World
G7 leaders in emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali.

Photo:

FIRDIA LISNAWATI. EFE

G7 leaders in emergency meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali.

“We offer full help and assistance,” the group’s leaders assured.

G7 and NATO leaders meeting in Bali today on the sidelines of the G20 summit offered their “full help” to Poland in the investigation into the explosion the day before, and agreed to continue coordinating on the “next steps” to take.

“We addressed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland close to the border with Ukraine. We offer full help and assistance to Poland with its ongoing investigation,” he said in a joint statement in which they also condemned “barbaric attacks” by Russia to Ukraine on the eve.

“We have agreed to remain in close contact to determine the appropriate next steps to take while the investigation proceeds,” said the joint statement signed by the leaders of Canada, the European institutions, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States.

NATO analyzes explosion in Poland and asks that the facts be 'established'

Poland: What does an attack on a NATO country imply?

War in Ukraine: Russians defect in Lugansk

EFE

