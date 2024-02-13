Ali Maali (Dubai)

The organizing committee of the World Karate League Championship for youth and juniors, and the under-21 category, has begun putting the final touches before the start of the competitions, which are scheduled to be held in the Emirate of Fujairah, during the period from 22 to 25 of this February.

It is expected that the number of participants in this tournament will increase, especially since the door to participation is still open to those who wish to participate in this edition, which is considered one of the important stations of this stage in the world and which receives great attention from those in charge of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Major General Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razouqi, President of the Emirati and Asian Federations, Vice President of the International Federation, welcomed, in his speech published on the International Karate Federation’s website, the occasion of holding this tournament, in which he said: “We promise you an exceptional organization of the tournament, and we welcome all participants in the tournament that will be hosted by Fujairah, which represents its hosting. Emphasizing the UAE’s commitment to promoting the growth and development of karate.”

He said: “I take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to the International Federation for its steadfast support for the UAE Football Association and its confidence in our capabilities to host a prestigious event of this size. As we value that precious trust, we promise to organize an exceptional event that will remain in our minds.”

Dr. Abdullah Al-Badi, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, Assistant Secretary-General, and General Coordinator of the tournament, said: “Many meetings were held during the last period, to determine all the special arrangements for the tournament, and there is great cooperation from all parties until this version comes out in the appropriate manner, not Not only from an organizational standpoint, but also from a technical standpoint, in light of the great competition between male and female players to collect points for the world rankings and in order to increase the number of points in the male and female category for the ages between 14 and 18 years in order to compete for qualification for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. This tournament is considered The first rounds to collect qualifying points for the 2026 Youth Olympics until the International Karate Federation approves the qualification mechanism.”

Al Badi continued: “The increase in the number of male and female players participating in this tournament confirms the desire of the players to participate in the second edition in the Emirate of Fujairah, in light of the success witnessed in the previous edition, and the stars of the future of the game in the world will flock to Fujairah, hoping that it will be an important starting point in their career, and from Fujairah is expected to witness a distinguished race among everyone.”