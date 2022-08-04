The separation of the European economy from the American economy and the economies of the rest of the world began clearly and clearly with the Corona pandemic, which led to a change in the structural structure of the world’s economies, as this was manifested in the ability of governments to intervene to correct the situation by spending trillions of dollars to absorb the pandemic, according to the economic expert Dr. The slogan, which asserted that the Russian war on Ukraine had shaken the world to the point that it could not comprehend its consequences in the manner in which the health crisis was dealt with.

Dr. Al-Shaar explains in his speech to the “Sky News Arabia” website that the violent conflict caused by the war between Russia and Europe has caused a change in the structural structure of the economies of European countries due to the control of oil, gas and basic food commodities on their economies, as they suddenly discovered that they need Russia constantly in their economic activity, in When the United States was not exposed to this as a self-sufficient country, as well as its geographical position immunizing it from this structural change.

Dr. Al-Shaar adds: The American economy is still good and its growth rate is OK despite the interest rate hike, while the European economy is exposed to political and economic problems that have affected its structural structure. Currency exchange rates are outside the traditional economic expectations that we know, as we have recently seen the euro parity with the dollar.”

Dr. Al-Shaar asserts that the economies of African and Arab countries are the most affected and vulnerable to structural change, with the exception of the Gulf countries because they have permanent potential and use them effectively.

For his part, the economist, Dr. Mustafa Al-Bazarkan, believes that there are common factors that affect the economies of all countries, but with gradual degrees of influence, in addition to single factors that affect some economies without others, pointing out that the global economy was affected by the losses of the Corona pandemic, which exceeded 22 trillion dollars, to come The Russian-Ukrainian war is making matters worse as a result of its impact on the economies of the countries of the world through the rise in food prices such as grain, as well as the rise in energy prices, which have reached very high levels, raising the cost of living for the individual.

Dr. Bazarkan adds: “Countries suffer from a problem of high inflation in addition to the decline in economic growth, and here the difference came in addressing this, as the United States raised interest rates four times, while the European Union raised them once, although the interest was negative.

As a result, the price of the dollar rose, which strengthens the American economy, but increases the burden on the debts of the world’s countries denominated in dollars, as well as raising the American interest rate that withdraws money from economically emerging countries such as Brazil and Argentina to settle in the American markets due to the high interest, and the price of gold in which countries invest in And he kept stocks of it, as for oil, it rose again and the price premium between Brent and NYMEX increased, which indicates the different factors affecting the consumption of American oil and Brent oil, according to Bazarkan.