On Thursday night, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols posted a message on his X account about the situation in Venezuela.

“Maduro and his team have detained thousands of Venezuelans since July 28 for exercising their fundamental rights. This repression is not a sustainable path – nor a sign of strength“, said Nichols, when there are, according to figures from the government itself, more than 2,400 people arrested since July 29, whom the authorities accuse of acting with “violence” and causing damage in public centers and other places, which entails various “crimes.”

The US official added: “The voices of Venezuelan voters will not be silenced by repression, censorship or disinformation.” And he concluded his message: “The world is watching.”

This warning comes at a time when The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries are putting pressure on the government of Nicolás Maduro to make the electoral results public.

Twelve days after the elections were held, the National Electoral Council, with a majority of pro-government voters, has not published the minutes certifying Maduro’s victory, as required by law, and has left the process of “certifying” the official result in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), at the request of the president himself.

At least 16 Venezuelans with disabilities detained

At least 16 people with disabilities have been arrested in Venezuela in the context of protests and police and military action following the July 28 elections, whose official result delivered by the National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified Nicolás Maduro as re-elected president, the non-governmental organization Foro Penal denounced on Thursday.

In its daily update, The NGO – which leads the defense of those considered political prisoners in the country – indicated that it has verified 1,229 arrests of people already identified, including 16 citizens who have different types of disabilities, congenital or acquired, without further details on the matter..

The Foro Penal report also details the cases of five members of indigenous communities, 157 women and 105 adolescents, all detained by agents of various police forces or by members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in recent days.

Regarding minors, several organizations that defend the rights of this population have urged the State to “immediately stop the criminalization of peaceful protest, arbitrary detention, incommunicado detention, intimidation or any other act of violence against adolescents.”

Despite the figures from the Penal Forum, the head of state said on Tuesday that the total number of arrests was then 2,229 and on Thursday he announced that there were already more than 2,400. Maduro has said that this figure would continue to increase, as he believes that the government, with the help of the police and the military, is facing a “cyber coup” that attempts to disavow his victory in the elections.

National Guard arrests youth in Caracas

Political tension has soared in Venezuela following the presidential election, as the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), claims that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the election by a wide margin and published “83.5%” of the electoral records to support its claim.

Given the silence of the electoral body, Protests have broken out in several regions, some of which have turned violent, resulting in 24 civilian and two military personnel dead, according to NGO and government reports, respectively.

Hundreds of Venezuelans demonstrated in Caracas on Thursday to demand the release of political prisoners and to reject the “repression” they claim was unleashed following protests against the results announced by the Chavista authorities on July 28.