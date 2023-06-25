Ahmed Atef, agencies (capitals)

The countries of the world are closely following and monitoring the course of events in Russia, in the wake of the armed rebellion announced by the Wagner Group, and its repercussions on the current Ukrainian crisis, while several countries called on their citizens inside Russia to exercise caution, and to see what is happening in the Russian media.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that the Kingdom is following developments in the situation in the Russian Federation, and stresses the importance of maintaining stability there under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, and applying the Sharia laws approved in Russia, in a way that preserves security and stability for the friendly Russian people.

While Ukraine considered what was happening in Russia an opportunity for it in light of the Russian military operation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that Washington would remain in close coordination with its allies regarding events in Russia.

He made it clear that he had spoken to the foreign ministers of the G-7 countries and the European Union’s foreign policy chief to discuss the current situation in Russia.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stressed that the new situation “does not change anything” regarding the support provided by Washington and its allies to Ukraine.

And the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that he is closely monitoring the situation in Russia, and is in constant contact with European leaders and partners in the “Group of Seven.”

“It is clear that this is an internal Russian issue, and our support for Ukraine and Zelensky will not waver,” he added.

For his part, a spokesman for the German government said that Berlin is closely following the events in Russia, and the office of French President Emmanuel Macron announced that it is monitoring the situation and that France’s focus remains focused on supporting Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said she was closely monitoring the events, and that the foreign minister had urged Italians living in Russia to be careful.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the kingdom and its allies were “closely monitoring the situation” in Russia and urged “all parties to take responsibility and protect civilians”.

He added, “We are in contact with our allies, and I will talk to some of them later, and the most important thing is that all parties act responsibly.”

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Didondre considered that the situation in Russia was “dangerous” and was under follow-up to determine its impact on the conflict in Ukraine.

And Norwegian Foreign Minister Anneken Huitfeldt announced that her country is closely following the situation in Russia, and is in close contact with the embassy in Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry advised its citizens not to travel to Russia, as Bulgaria did.

The Danish Foreign Ministry called on its citizens in Russia to stay indoors, be patient, and see what is happening in the Russian media.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a call with his counterpart Vladimir Putin yesterday, called for arbitration of logic in Russia, expressing his willingness to work towards a peaceful solution to the crisis.

The Kremlin announced that Putin had received his full support from Erdogan in confronting the rebellion.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkivics announced that his country had strengthened its border security following the rebellion in Russia, and would not allow Russian citizens to enter its territory.

Also, Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas announced the strengthening of border security, calling on her citizens not to travel anywhere in Russia.

For their part, experts and political analysts expected that the recent developments in Russia would be reflected in the Russian military operation in Ukraine, pointing to the importance of reaching a political and diplomatic solution that addresses the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions, and stressed that the matter has become more urgent to spare the world more crises that negatively affect the world. stability and development in the world impact.

The Russian political researcher, member of the International Association for Studies, Dmitry Bridge, considered that the Ukrainian crisis affected the region completely, as well as international politics, the international economy, as well as international trade.

Dmitry told Al-Ittihad that the confrontation between Wagner’s forces and the Russian army may affect the special military operation in Ukraine, pointing to calls for an end to the fighting.

For his part, Imad Tufayli, a political analyst specialized in Russian affairs, considered that if the Minsk peace agreements had been implemented in Ukraine from the beginning, there would not have been this military operation taking place in Ukraine, expecting that the current Ukrainian crisis would end at the negotiating table.