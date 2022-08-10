In the last decades, the idea of ​​bullying the children of the neighborhood has spread, and they have become a preoccupation of the media, as well as treatment institutions because it is a dilemma that has confused educators, teachers, and families whose farms grow such deadly phenomena, which transform society into an emergency situation, because bullying is a fierce, aggressive idea that has caught on The relationship between individuals and paints a dark picture, it is inevitable to approach it and try to search for its treatment, but despite the development of human societies, and the presence of dazzling therapeutic technology in different fields, bullying stands in the way of finding an antidote that restores things to their rightful place. For individuals who are concerned with treatment, because this problem is linked to social bonds, intertwining visions, concepts, education, and complex and complex human relationships.

Today, as we follow closely and remotely what is happening in the world of bullying countries, and their departure from the path of healthy international relations, we feel frustrated, as these deviant behaviors must lead to a serious infection affecting individuals, especially young people, because color screens do not spare any effort. It spreads torrents of blood and iron monsters, as it unleashes its inferno on the homes of the safe, destroying, sabotaging, killing and injuring. These are daily scenes that do not leave the imagination, and one cannot turn a blind eye to them and say that I must sleep restfully with no mind, because what is happening is amazing, shakes the conscience and awakens the sleeper, and rings astonishment bells in his conscience, and if this is the case, how can humanity prevent the spread of Teenagers are bullying, and how can they sleep well without hearing about this boy who worries his neighborhood, and that little boy who incurs reprimands from his family and scolding by the neighbors, because their son broke the hand of his classmate and injured the leg of the neighbor’s son, so models of bullying today are led by countries Despite the alleged civility, the crimes of aggression against the other are progressing in full swing, and there is no deterrent to prevent, and no motive to deter, because humanity is going into darkness, and the human conscience suffers from the slumber of the tsetse fly, and there is no life for those who call, despite the sincere advice, And the honest warnings of the danger of the human situation, for the long claws penetrated into the body of tranquility, frightening and exhausting it. And it makes human life a wild jungle in which the strong and the weak suffer bad torment, and this is not acceptable to every living conscience, and every conscious mind, and knows well the extent of the disasters of war, human and natural, and the destruction of human civilization that man has labored himself in building and making its glory. . Today we need the intervention of human sobriety to prevent this recklessness, and to repel the demolition bulldozers.