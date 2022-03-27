The World Government Summit 2022, with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, was able to consolidate its position a decade after its launch as a unique global platform for shaping the future of governments and inventing solutions to meet future challenges as the most prominent global gathering And the most important event on the agenda of decision-makers around the world.





Holding the World Government Summit 2022 at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, on March 29-30, provides an opportunity for all countries, governments, major international companies and entrepreneurs from around the world to explore trends and opportunities, build on them, exchange experiences and successful experiences in various sectors, and draw strategic directions to formulate Features of the future based on knowledge and sustainable development.

Since the launch of the summit in 2013 and during its successive sessions, it has been customary for the summit to host one of the countries of the world to be the guest of honor for the summit, celebrating its experiences and sharing its experiences with the international community, but during the World Government Summit 2022 the whole world will be a guest of the summit, which is hosted in its exceptional version this year 190 countries, more than 500 speakers and 4,000 participants from senior government officials, experts, future foresights and private sector leaders from around the world, to explore the future of governments in more than 110 interactive and dialogue main sessions, while the summit issues more than 20 knowledge reports in partnership and cooperation with the most important global research institutions.

Global forums on the summit platform-

This edition of the summit includes different content, new platforms and exceptional ideas to consolidate new government thinking at the global level. It will also include the largest global platform for government experiences, the largest number of specialized experiences in the future of government work and ways to create a better future for humanity.

In the context of discussing the most prominent global trends in the vital sectors that contribute to strengthening plans during the next decade, and setting policies, strategies and future plans that enhance the readiness and flexibility of governments for the next stage of development.

This year, the summit will host 15 global forums, the most important of which are: the Global Metaverse Forum, the Global Digital Assets Forum, the Aviation Cyber ​​Security Forum, the Investopia Investment Summit, and the First Arab Meeting for Young Leaders. The Arab Conference on Administrative Development, the Climate Change Forum, the World Energy Forum, the World Health Forum, the Sustainable Development Goals Forum, the Women in Government Forum, the Government Services Forum, and the Gender Balance Forum.

The summit will also host for the first time, in partnership with international organizations, a group of forums that bring together the world’s most prominent geniuses to discuss vital sectors and develop ideas and visions for a new future, the most important of which are: “The Annual Gathering of the 100 Most Important Persons on the TIME 100 List” and “Forbes Under 30 30”.

Preparedness of future governments

The new decade requires the work of governments to develop proactive policies, strategies and plans that raise their readiness and flexibility for the next stage of development, and as the summit session is this year a new starting point for the post-Covid-19 pandemic, in an international gathering that is the largest and first of its kind. Its kind since the beginning of the pandemic.

The two-day summit will address topics focusing on policies that drive progress and government development, designing the future of healthcare systems, sustainability for the next decade, accelerating global economic recovery, future technology, building future cities, the future of educational systems and jobs, enabling social resilience, and other topics. The future most closely related to human life.

This year’s summit focuses on strengthening plans to start a new government contract, setting policies, strategies and proactive projects that adopt smart solutions, artificial intelligence applications, and digital systems. The pandemic, in addition to applying the best practices of sustainable development, by benefiting from the most prominent global experiences in achieving rapid recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

This would enhance the summit’s role and leadership as a global platform for creating solutions and development, economic and social challenges and formulating the future of governments, according to new work mechanisms that contribute to anticipating the future of governments and societies and enhancing global stability.

A global reference for governments and states-

The World Government Summit constitutes a global reference for governments and countries, and a unique platform for shaping and designing the future to establish a global model of cooperation between the world’s governments. knowledge, successful experiences, and innovation of new business models to explore new opportunities and create and design a better future for humanity.

An elite group of government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision makers, ideas pioneers and specialists in financial, economic and social affairs from various countries of the world participate in presenting these visions. Building a system of new opportunities to support the global development process and enhance the readiness of governments for the future.

It is worth noting that the World Government Summit is organized in conjunction with the conclusion of the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai, the most prominent international event in an unprecedented global gathering after the Corona pandemic and the resulting global variables and challenges that imposed on the world a new reality, methods and work models that require rethinking, and strengthening partnerships. International aims to identify the most important global trends for the next stage and adopt more flexible and effective future paths, in addition to promoting the exchange of expertise and experiences between governments to enhance governments’ response to the new global reality.



