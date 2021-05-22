Hassouneh Al Tayeb (Abu Dhabi)

Methane, which is produced from the use of fossil fuels and microbial sources in wetlands and from cows and landfills, is about 28 times more impactful than carbon dioxide on global warming. The levels of gas in the atmosphere have increased during the past year, registering the largest increase since the start of observations in 1983, which is a clear concern for the planet.

New data indicate that methane and carbon dioxide have reached record volumes in the atmosphere during the year 2020, regardless of the slow economic growth that prevailed in most countries of the world due to the Covid-19 virus.

According to the physicist Laurie Bruehweiler, of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the rise in methane levels is both surprising and bewildering.

“We do not usually expect methane emissions to rise suddenly within one year, and we do not know until the moment the exact reasons for this rise,” she says. Although we are aware of the seriousness of this, but not to this extent ».

Professor Ewan Nattat, from Royal Holloway University in London, confirms that about 60% of methane emissions are due to human activities, while the rest comes naturally from the environment, such as swamps and melting glaciers.

The data of the National Administration indicate that the concentration of methane gas increased by 14.7 parts per billion during the past year, while the level of carbon dioxide concentration increased, by about 412.5 per million, an increase of 12% from the levels recorded in the year 2000, according to the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, levels of carbon dioxide emissions have decreased, by about 6% over the past year, due to the epidemic, but despite this, the concentration of carbon in the atmosphere has increased with the continuing emissions. Although record levels of carbon dioxide are expected, given the possibility of gas remaining in the atmosphere for up to 100 years, the sudden rise in methane concentration is what raises surprise and surprise.

Among the assumptions that explain why methane is rising is the increase in emissions from biological sources such as wetlands. A professor Natal believes that this is because parts of the tropics are becoming warmer and wetter, which leads to more methane emissions.

Another assumption is that the ability of the atmosphere to clean up methane through its fragmentation and dispersal has declined over time.

Reducing methane emissions helps reduce global warming more quickly, reducing carbon dioxide emissions, since the gas does not remain in the atmosphere for a longer period, compared to carbon. Gas is also produced when extracting oil and gas. Methane emissions remained an issue of concern for the US administration, as former US President Donald Trump relaxed regulatory restrictions on them, his new successor returned to tighten them.

Although the data on gas levels published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are tentative and require updates at the end of this year, they indicate that these levels are rising more quickly than expected. Some industry experts also assert that current levels are far from fulfilling the commitments set out by the Paris climate agreement.