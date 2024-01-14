WEF: the world is preparing for a new pandemic of “disease X” more dangerous than COVID-19

Humanity is waiting for “Disease X”. The World Economic Forum (WEF) stated that the whole world needs to prepare for a new pandemic.

The WEF Center for Health and Medicine, as noted, strives to improve health data around the world, so it paid special attention to the emergence of the deadly “disease X”.

The new disease will be discussed during the WEF in Davos

The mysterious disease will be part of the agenda at the WEF meeting in Davos, which will take place in the Swiss city from January 15 to 19, 2024. The meeting will examine the measures needed to prepare health care for the many challenges ahead.

It is stated that a meeting directly related to the new disease is scheduled for January 17. The heads of WHO, as well as Shyam Bishen, a member of the WEF executive committee in Geneva, should take part in the dialogue. In addition, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Vice Chairman Pritha Reddy, Brazilian Health Minister Nicia Trindade Lima and AstraZeneca Chairman Michel Desmarais will also be present at the meeting.

Photo: Unsplash

'Disease X' could cause 20 times more deaths than COVID-19

Overall “Disease X” counts abstract disease. In addition, this designates an as yet unknown pathogen that can cause an epidemic or pandemic.

World Health Organization (WHO) back in 2018 turned on “Disease X” to the list of priority diseases. This decision was made to speed up and strengthen research into a pathogen that could potentially lead to a new pandemic.

It is stated that the “X” in the name of the term means “surprise”. For example, this was the case with the SARS-CoV-2 strain that caused COVID-19. In 2020, many experts suggested that it was the new “disease X” for humanity.

Meanwhile, now, at the beginning of 2024, the WHO notes that the new disease could cause 20 times more deaths than COVID-19.

Photo: Unsplash

This is not the first time that the risks of a new pandemic have been discussed around the world.

In 2021, scientists have already talked about the possible emergence of a deadly “disease X”. Then a patient with early symptoms of hemorrhagic fever was identified in the Congo. At that time, experts assumed that the disease was as contagious as COVID-19, and its mortality rate could reach 50 to 90 percent compared to Ebola.

Rospotrebnadzor commented on the data on the deadly “disease X” in the Congo. The former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, Gennady Onishchenko, also spoke about it. He noted that the professional community, in particular the WHO, needs to pay close attention to this incident. He also stated that the emergence of new infections is inevitable, as it is part of the process of evolution.

Later, at the beginning of March 2023, WHO epidemiologist Richard Peabody said that the world could be engulfed by a bird flu pandemic. He believed that the infection would acquire the ability to spread among people. Peabody recommended continued vigilance, especially in protecting poultry plant workers, and also urged people not to pick up dead birds and animals.