Israeli company EL AL flight LY971 approaching Abu Dhabi Airport, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020 (NIR ELIAS / POOL / REUTERS POOL)

“Peace, salam, shalom”: on the all white cabin of this Boeing 737, chartered by the Israeli company El Al and already decorated with the Star of David, the word “peace” is inscribed in English, Arabic and Hebrew. Departure planned around 9:30 am from Ben Gurion airport, direction Abu Dhabi, in the Emirates.

The first official flight between #Israel and the UAE is officially listed on the Ben Gurion Airport website! FYI: the flight from Israel is flight number 971 (phone country code); the returning flight is 972 (phone country code)! https://t.co/R0wxvkQdAx – Embassy of Israel (@IsraelinUSA) August 28, 2020

With the exception of two of its two neighbors (Egypt since 1979, and Jordan since 1994), the Jewish state has no official diplomatic relations with Arab countries.

However, in the middle of summer, on August 13, Israel and the Emirates announced that the change was … now! Motivated – among other things – by their common hatred of the Iranian regime, the two countries have aroused the anger of Tehran, but also that of the Palestinians, who speak of a “stab” behind their backs and fear that their demands will no longer be taken into account. A standardization agreement, on the other hand, hailed by certain Arab countries and Western chancelleries. France in particular saw a “new state of mind” for “the resumption of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians”. Talks stalled since 2014.

Ironically, this first shines the spotlight on the company El Al, while due to the coronavirus epidemic, the company has had to cancel almost all of its commercial flights and is in great financial difficulty.

This 3:35 flight, non-stop, which passed over Saudi Arabia (the Kingdom has agreed to open its airspace, that too is a first) is therefore the first symbol of this standardization which aims to develop tourism … and business. Since 1972, an Emirati law enshrined the boycott of Israel and prohibited any trade agreement with Israeli companies. It was repealed two days ago.

ALERT #Israel‘s El Al Airlines flight El Al LY 971 is the first ever commercial flight ever which is scheduled to depart for Abu Dhabi, #UAE on Monday. # ElAl971 pic.twitter.com/N7drhVxp3G – Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2020

Because the symbols are also nestled in the details, this inaugural flight is called “971” in reference to … the UAE telephone code! And the return flight will be flight 972, a nod to the Israel telephone code.

On board today for this premiere, no tourists or businessmen yet, but diplomats and top-level advisers: Israelis of course but also Americans. Because it was the United States that sponsored this agreement.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has also been his special adviser for the Middle East since 2016, is the headliner of the US delegation. “I am very focused on my trip (…), I hope that we can consolidate this peace agreement very strongly and that we can use this breakthrough to have more momentum”, he said in an interview with the American news site Politico.

If the United States took control of this issue, it is out of economic and diplomatic interest. First, because in return for their good offices they would also like to sell fighter planes to the Emiratis. More precisely, the F35s, which displeases Israel, which has a virtual monopoly in the Middle East on this type of equipment.

Secondly, because this normalization could give a little boost to their peace plan for the Middle East, presented in January by the White House. An agreement before the presidential election in November would be a very nice diplomatic victory for Donald Trump, who would not fail to use it to move up in the polls.