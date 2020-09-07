The eighth negotiation assembly of the 12 months between the British and Europeans round Brexit will start on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

New coaching session for each groups: Tuesday, September 8, would be the eighth assembly of the 12 months between the British and European delegations. And additionally it is the kickoff of the ultimate part of this means of leaving the European Union which started … in 2016.

Since January 31, 2020, the UK is not a member of the European Union: it’s not represented both in Parliament or within the Fee. However as regards the industrial relationship between London and the 27, nothing is written but, we’re in a interval of transition, and this till the tip of the 12 months.

From January 1, solely two eventualities are attainable. The primary: London and Brussels reach defining collectively a free commerce settlement. On this case, the ultimate whistle: everybody has received! Nonetheless, and this isn’t a element, a while have to be allowed for the 27 to ratify the textual content. Ideally, issues ought to due to this fact be frozen from mid-October, which is to say tomorrow. However negotiations nonetheless discover fishing and truthful competitors circumstances.

If nothing strikes and no compromise is feasible, the events will have interaction within the second situation, which is more than likely at this stage. With out an settlement, solely the principles of the World Commerce Group apply, with excessive tariffs. This isn’t the dream situation for economies which can be rising very weakened by the coronavirus epidemic. UK GDP misplaced 20% within the second quarter which is the worst recession in all of Europe (France is at -13.8% according to OECD figures. Furthermore, the brand new buzzword throughout the Channel just isn’t Brexit, it’s not the Covid, it’s a new unusual factor between the 2: the “Brovid”. The professional-Europeans favor him “britastrophe!”

Is it amateurism? Or an actual tactic scaffolded within the locker room of Downing Avenue? For a couple of days now the British have utilized an offensive urgent on their opponents: this weekend, a uncommon incidence, the negotiator David Frost gave an interview to the Mail on Sunday. He warns that his nation is not going to grow to be “a vassal state” of the European Union.

Monday morning, it’s the boss of the membership himself who offers a layer. Boris Johnson lets know, through his Downing Avenue companies, that he’ll converse this afternoon and that if no settlement is reached by October 15, properly, too unhealthy, it will likely be the well-known no deal, and we are going to go to one thing else. Not even afraid !

If there is no such thing as a free commerce settlement between us, we should settle for it and transfer on

BoJo does BoJo: he assaults in order to not be caught out and performs the bullshit towards his voters, to reiterate that there is no such thing as a query of touching the basics and promoting off “the nation’s independence” – the argument comes again as a leitmotif.

For the conservative Prime Minister, a scarcity of settlement would completely not stop the nation from doing good enterprise and resuming development. Final Thursday, the federal government additionally licensed the emergency building of 29 parking tons for heavy items automobiles across the Channel Tunnel and the ports of southern England, merely “in case” the return of border controls would entail monster visitors jams. Easy precautionary measure or preparation for a situation that appears inevitable? Signal of the rising issues of traders, the pound sterling trended sharply decrease Monday on the monetary markets.

For the previous few days, London has been stepping up the bluff. Like this “exclusivity” of Telegraph, a each day near Boris Johnson, who assured a couple of days in the past that Michel Barnier would not be the European negotiator. Another rumor (to crack the European clan?), Instantly denied by Clément Beaune, the French secretary for European affairs.

The most recent push is of fairly one other significance: in keeping with leaks – properly organized – the British authorities will current a textual content Wednesday that will restore its sovereignty to the British legislation on sure elements of the settlement signed in October. A textual content which might permit particularly “to get rid of” the authorized scope of customs laws in Northern Eire. The provisions in query offered for the upkeep of sure European guidelines within the British province as a way to assure the absence of a bodily border and keep away from the resurgence of tensions on this area.

A spokeswoman for the British authorities explains: within the occasion of a no-deal, “as a accountable authorities, we’re contemplating fallback choices (…) to make sure the safety of communities in Northern Eire”.

There shall be no take care of the UK to the detriment of the European Union

We’ll know extra on Wednesday, however this legislation dangers torpedoing the present commerce negotiations. Utilizing a nonetheless diplomatic tone, the Irish Overseas Minister considers that such a invoice could be a “very reckless method of continuing”. A European diplomat takes out the crimson card and doesn’t hesitate to speak about “self-destructive technique”.

One other diplomatic supply in Brussels interviewed by AFP has these phrases: “If Downing Avenue actually needs to leap off the Brexit cliff for ideological causes, the EU may have completely no method of stopping that. If, however, the UK’s method turns into extra pragmatic and realistically, there’ll most likely be a great likelihood of saving the negotiations and agreeing on a deal in October “. The match is way from over.