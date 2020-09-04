Front page of the September 1, 2020 edition of Charlie Hebdo. (ROLAND MACRI / MAXPPP)

They were around a hundred Thursday, September 3 to demonstrate in Pakistan, in the city of Muzaffarabad (Kashmir region under Pakistani control), in reaction to the new publication of the cartoons of the prophet Muhammad in one of Charlie hebdo. A banner, cries, slogans: “Stop barking, French dogs “ and a lighter to set fire to a red white blue flag. The Islamist party behind this rally, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, is one of the most extreme in the country. Its main political weapon is permanent and noisy support for the law against blasphemy which, since 1986, provides for the death penalty against all those who ridicule or insult the Prophet Muhammad.

It is a fact, beyond this minority of radicals, the new publication of the caricatures of Charlie hebdo remains perceived as a provocation. Through their ambassador, the Pakistani authorities have officially lodged a complaint against France.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also posted a video message on social media. He explains that the publication of these cartoons has “hurt millions of Muslims”. It evokes an act “useless”, “contemptible”. “Pakistan is a democratic country and believes in free speech, he said, but this post cannot be justified “by freedom of expression alone.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs @SMQureshiPTI video message in response to the growing trend of Islamophobia and to denounce blasphemous caricatures by French Magazine Charlie Hebdo (03.09.20)#Pakistan #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/PdkZEQYbl3 – Insaf TV (Official) (@InsafPKTV) September 3, 2020

The case of Pakistan is very specific. The question of blasphemy is extremely sensitive there. In 2011, a minister of religious minorities who called for the relaxation of the law was assassinated by an Islamist movement.

Christian Asia Bibi, eight years on death row, is also remembered for quarreling with a Muslim woman over a glass of water. Her acquittal had led to huge demonstrations, she had to leave the country and take refuge in Canada.

In countries where Sunni Islam is the state religion, in Egypt, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, it is possible to see in the coming days other protest movements. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan uses the same words, the same arguments as the Pakistani authorities: he accuses France: “to encourage hatred against Islam”.

For now, however, we are far from what happened in 2015, after the first publication of the cartoons. In Pakistan, thousands of people took to the streets by then. In Karachi, protests outside the French consulate had turned into clashes. A photographer from Agence France Presse was shot and wounded.

Nothing similar today even if other events are announced after the Friday prayer, especially in the city of Lahore. As a precaution, the French Embassy in Pakistan calls on its nationals to “avoid any displacement” and to “stay away from all gatherings”.