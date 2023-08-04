As every year, the month of August brings to mind the 6th and 9th, the tragic anniversary of the launch of the first atomic bomb in Japan. From then to today, multitudes of studies and reflections have been written on what that episode meant for humanity in that contradiction between fear and hope.

It is true that the discovery of atomic energy, with all its possible consequences due to its power of destruction and progress, was frightening at first. Today we know that the same destructive energy that stained Japan with blood scaring, and continues to do so, humanity in the face of a possible global cataclysm, has ended up saving, for example, through progress in medicine, millions of people. .

With each abrupt and unexpected change in history, the world has always been divided between optimists and pessimists. It was divided by the discovery of atomic energy and is divided today by the biodigital revolution that we are entering. One of those new historical processes that generate tremors and that once again threaten humans, who could for the first time be surpassed by machines in intelligence, and therefore uncontrollable.

Sometimes I think, however, that surely that fear that shrinks us today may indeed resemble all the great changes in humanity since the appearance of the Homo sapiens to the present day. It is not easy to imagine the amazement of the human being at each new discovery of science and technology. Like when for the first time it was possible to hear each other and then see each other from one part of the world to another at the speed of light. And the electric power revolution or the possibility of reaching the Moon, something so incredible that even today there are those who prefer to think that it was not true? And be able to fly from one continent to another?

The world changed radically when the first light came on, the great revolution. It must have created fear and hope for our predecessors at the same time, as today with the biodigital revolution.

With each new radical discovery, humanity is perplexed and the first reaction is always fear along with amazement. Only at a distance are we discovering that the human being ends up being superior to all the most radical changes. I remember an Andalusian aunt of mine who was so pessimistic that with each technological or customary innovation, she raised her eyes to heaven and exclaimed as she fanned herself in the summer heat: “My God, where are we going to go. This is the end of the world”.

I know that many will tell me that this time we are before the arrival of a change of era that could be radical and irreversible when it is thought that for the first time a simple machine could present itself with greater intelligence than the human without being able to stop it. Will it be the end of Homo sapiens?

No one knows or can even imagine. What is certain is that human beings, despite the fact that their fears created the gods to whom they can ask for help in the face of the unknown, starting with the mystery of death and the afterlife, have always ended up emerging from all storms that have shaken it. And he has emerged not only unscathed from his greatest fears, but making the leap to new conquests and taming the waters that always threatened him.

Today there is fear and perplexity in the face of new technologies as to how they can radically change, for example, the entire world of education and work with its still unimaginable consequences.

And here, until now, once again the world is divided between fear and hope, above all because this time they are coming together, as the experts tell us, the risk of a nuclear, biological, technological, economic, social and environmental explosion at the same time. same time and once again humanity wonders how far this will lead us. And the optimists and pessimists are at war again.

One thing is certain and that is that until now all the fears that new discoveries cause us have ended up becoming a global advance of humanity, which leaves room for hope that the fears of my pessimistic aunt will once again be unfounded. and that in the end he Homo sapiens he will know how to navigate the rough waves of this poor and rich humanity.

As David Feffer has written in his newspaper column or globe “calm seas never created good sailors.” And today, because it appears that the waters are more agitated and more threatening than ever, what is needed is, instead of being swept away by a radical pessimism that is beginning to affect even the mental health of people, it is good sailors, in all fields of science and thought capable of taming the fear that surrounds us.