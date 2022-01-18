This year, the world’s poorest countries will have to sharply increase payments to creditors, about 60 percent of low-income countries are in need of debt restructuring. This is the conclusion reached by the experts of the World Bank, informs financial times.

A total of 74 such countries must pay $35 billion, 45 percent ($10.9 billion) more than they paid in 2020 (latest available data).

Sri Lanka is named as the main candidate for the state default. Ghana, El Salvador and Honduras can support the next epidemic of non-payments. According to the World Bank, the world was on the verge of a debt crisis due to the fact that vulnerable countries during the pandemic borrowed money not from international organizations, but in the capital markets.

The president of the organization, David Malpass, noted that the sharp increase in payments comes just at a time when poor countries do not have the resources to do so. He stressed that the desire of creditors to take advantage of the situation from the very beginning increased the risk of disorderly defaults.

According to experts, current debt problems could cost countries decades of development. After all, so far they have only one way out to avoid a default – this is to negotiate with the creditor countries to soften the conditions, and then start the same negotiations with private creditors. Chad, Zambia and Ethiopia have already resorted to such a solution, but it is difficult to decide on it.

Related materials:

Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebecca Greenspan noted that the country’s public statement about the problem with debt repayment means a sharp reduction in investment. So the authorities are ready for any choice, just not to take such a step.

Earlier it was reported that against the background of the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine and relations with the West, insurance against the collapse of the Russian debt has risen sharply in price.