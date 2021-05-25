The world is awaiting these days an astronomical phenomenon that has not happened two years ago, as it will witness the first complete eclipse of the moon coinciding with its completion, in a rare scene called the “giant bloody moon.”

Residents of the Pacific region, as well as residents of the western part of North America, the far south of Latin America and eastern Asia, will be able to see the full “bloody” moon on Wednesday.

It is expected that the total eclipse will last approximately fifteen minutes, with the Earth passing directly between the moon and the sun.

However, the full show will last for five hours, as the shadow of the Earth gradually covers the face of the moon before it begins to recede.

This orange-red color is the result of sunrise and sunset in the Earth’s atmosphere on the surface of the moon in the event of an eclipse.

“Hawaii will have the best viewing location, followed by California and the Pacific Northwest,” said Noah Pietro of NASA, a scientist for the Lunar Probe Project. New Zealand and Australia will also have great viewing opportunities.