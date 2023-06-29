EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The summit for a New Global Financing Deal, held in Paris last week, marked an important milestone in global efforts to address the intertwined crises of climate change, biodiversity and inequality. The 40 participating countries agreed to lead a reform of the financial system and reach the goal of 100,000 million dollars for climate financing this year, a promise that was made by the developed countries in 2009 and that is taken up more firmly at this summit, since that has never been fully accomplished.

This event made it clear that the global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair, as declared by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutiérrez, which led to a change in the tenor of the global conversation on fundamental issues regarding the debt, development, climate change impacts and vulnerability; significant advances that a couple of years ago would not have been possible to imagine.

The transition towards a more equitable and resilient world requires enormous transformations in the financial architecture that provide long-term solutions. This summit gives us the measure that the world is indeed changing. Today there is recognition of the enormous responsibility that the global institutional framework has to achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves to eradicate poverty, face climate impacts and reduce greenhouse gas emissions; challenges that are intrinsically intertwined.

Miguel Díaz-Canel and António Guterres during the summit, on June 22. Alejandro AZCUY (EFE / Presidency of Cuba)

One of the most important points of the summit was to address the suffocating debt burden faced by many developing countries, recognizing the importance of debt rescheduling to promote economic stability and foster sustainable development. In addition, the wear and tear – in many cases recurring – that dealing with disasters caused or exacerbated by climate change implies for developing countries was recognized. Both the World Bank and other financial institutions will begin to incorporate clauses to deal with disasters; which suppose better conditions for the payment of debts, which had been agreed in the loans. These commitments mark a shift in north-south relations and will provide breathing space for nations, allowing them to redirect resources towards critical sectors such as health care, education, better management of natural resources and infrastructure projects.

In this context, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) It has been promoting innovative solutions that include debt-for-nature swaps, consolidating various cases of blue bonds, which allow countries to refinance their debts on more favorable terms and allocate the proceeds to protecting biodiversity and climate adaptation. In Latin America, Belize is the first country to implement blue bonds to conserve the oceans, restructuring approximately $550 million of domestic commercial debt. The country will invest 180 million dollars to conserve its ecosystems, which will allow it to fulfill its commitment to protect 30% of its oceanic territory, develop governance frameworks for fishing, and regulate coastal blue carbon projects.

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, on June 22 at the Summit for a New Global Financing Deal. LUDOVIC MARIN (AP)

Similarly, Barbados, a country that has led this effort to reform the global financial framework, in 2022, completed a debt conversion of 150 million dollars with the support of TNC, which will facilitate the expansion of the country’s marine protected areas from virtually zero to about 30% and will improve management of all marine waters within its jurisdiction. This project is expected to release approximately $50 million to support environmental and sustainable development actions in Barbados over the next 15 years, making both the country and its people’s livelihoods more resilient in the face of climate change.

It is also worth noting the need to include nature-based solutions in financial system reforms. The summit supported the development of ‘national packages’ for forests and nature through the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership – FCLP; as well as the ratification of financing for the Amazon Fund in Brazil. Additionally, a process will be promoted to study the development of biodiversity credit markets, the possible evolution of which will have to be managed with great transparency and judgement.

That is why we applaud the international efforts and commitments to achieve a financial reform that recognizes the magnitude of the impacts derived from global warming, as well as the importance of considerably increasing investments in nature to achieve a sustainable and fairer future. As world leaders adopt these commitments, it is hoped that they will be translated into concrete action, knowing that the profound changes that are urgently needed cannot wait. 2030 is now, and we need to accelerate comprehensive change that advances equity and the long-term well-being of people around the world, which means proper management of our natural resources. The reform of the financial sector is a fundamental element of this ajquilt

* Paula Caballero is regional executive director of The Nature Conservancy for Latin America.