Butterflies represent one of the most diverse groups of the animal kingdom, with approximately 19,000 different species. However, various studies have documented a drastic decrease in their population in different parts of the world. In the United States and Europe, the speed with which these insects have disappeared is alarming.

A study led by researchers at Michigan State University discovered that, between 2000 and 2020, The total population of butterflies in the United States decreased by 22%.

Climate change could change the sanctuary of the monarch butterfly A team of scientists proves the viability of sowing fir forests to attend the migration of the monarch butterfly before climate change.

Work, published In the magazine Scienceanalyzed almost 77,000 censuses collected through 35 monitoring programs in approximately 2,500 locations. The database included information about 12.6 million butterflies of 554 species. The specialists examined the changes in the abundance of insects, both regional and taxonomic, for the 342 species with statistically significant records.

The results reveal an average annual decrease of 1.3% in the population of butterflies nationwide in US territory. The analysis concludes that populations of 107 species were reduced to less than half of their initial size during the period studied. Only 3% of the evaluated groups showed significant growthbut two thirds of this percentage have their main geographical range in Mexico.

In the Northwest Pacific region, a 13.8% increase in the number of butterflies was documented, a phenomenon attributed mainly to the temporal boom of the California Carey butterfly, although this trend is not expected to be maintained in the long term.

Collin Edwards, quantitative ecologist in the Washington Fishing and Wildlife Department and main author of the study, emphasizes that “for those who were not yet aware of the decrease in insect populations, this should be a attention call. We urgently need conservation efforts at local and national scale to protect butterflies and other insects. We had never had such a clear and convincing panorama of the reduction of butterfly populations like the one we have now. ”

Europe with fewer butterflies

The situation is not exclusive to the United States. A scientific article Posted in 2020 in the magazine Pnas He concluded that in the United Kingdom, 8% of the resident species have been extinguished, and since 1976, general populations have decreased approximately 50%. In the Netherlands, 20% of the species have disappeared, with a generalized 50% reduction since 1990. In Belgium, 29% of native butterflies no longer exist. The most recent data from the Mariposas Conservation Institute in the Netherlands warn that Lepidoptera populations Up to 36% have been reduced throughout the European continent.

The disappearance of butterflies could have high range implications in different ecosystems and affect various productive chains that benefit human beings. These insects are key pollinators, play an essential role in the nutrient cycle and represent a fundamental food source for other organisms, such as birds. The study led by Edwards points out that butterflies and flies contribute to a cotton production valued at $ 120 million in Texas. Likewise, it warns that in the last five decades, North America has lost almost 3,000 million birds, a reduction comparable to that of butterflies.