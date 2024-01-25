The primary elections in the United States have just begun, but for months now the mainstream media in much of the West have agreed to point to what they see as the worst threat looming over the world: the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House .

Special envoys and solemn editorialists compete to evoke the catastrophic scenarios that would materialize for peace, world order and democracy if the aging “tycoon” with the rebellious quiff, after four years of Joe Biden's presidency, gets his revenge, despite the lawsuits pending lawsuits against him and attempts to invalidate his candidacy.

But what does the international political situation actually look like today? What, in this situation, is the current position of Western democracies? What has changed since Trump's first term? The answer catches your eye every day. The world seems to be filled with ever-increasing conflicts, which threaten to escalate and expand. The image of the famous “third world war in pieces” denounced years ago by Pope Francis has now become an almost daily description of what is happening.

The West finds itself in increasing political and economic difficulties and faces stronger and more numerous antagonists, more organized (see the expansion of the BRICS) and capable of taking advantage of its weaknesses. And, most importantly, this picture matured precisely during Joe Biden's presidency and is directly related to the foreign policy he has conducted. Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the result of a 20-year long deterioration in relations between the West and Moscow, resulting in a new regional imperialist impulse on the part of the Putin regime: a deterioration that was certainly influenced by the attitude of, at the very least, superficiality of the Bush Jr. and Obama administrations.

However, there is no doubt that during Trump's presidency, in a situation that was already seriously compromised by the events of 2014, US deterrence against Russian expansionism worked, whereas, a year after Biden took office, the situation had already escalated.

Now, it is clear to anyone without ideological blinders that not only has the Biden administration failed to avoid this drift, but its response has not been successful, and today the situation is worse than it was two years ago. Ukraine certainly could not win a war against its embarrassing, imperial neighbor, and the West could not defend it by openly going to war against what is still the world's second largest military and nuclear power.

There were two alternatives: immediately seek a diplomatic solution that would save, as far as possible, Kiev's security and independence and establish the foundations of a general security system in Eastern Europe, or support Ukraine militarily, with the only possible prospect of cushion its defeat, at the very high price of a radicalization of the confrontation on the Old Continent, the multiplication of new points of conflict and very heavy economic repercussions for the European allied countries.

Biden chose this second path, NATO and the EU slavishly followed him. The consequence is that, two years later, despite all Western efforts and sanctions against Putin and the promise that this would discourage his ambitions, the threat of a “shouldering” by Moscow troops and a ruinous Ukrainian defeat still looms large. lurking; all NATO countries bordering Russia, Poland and the Baltic countries in the first place, fear further threats and provocations, and NATO even imagines possible apocalyptic scenarios of a world war against Russia waged across Europe: how evidenced by the exercises Steadfast Defender 2024 and by the disturbing statements of the head of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, who went so far as to state that “citizens must be ready for a conflict that would require a radical change in their lives” and that “in the event of war, it will be necessary to mobilize a large number of civilians.”

Given this perspective, the alarms raised by the mainstream Western media about the risk that Trump, once elected, could (horror!) reach a peace with the Kremlin and “abandon” Europe to Putin seem ridiculous and in bad faith. But does anyone seriously believe that, in a nuclear deterrence framework, the Russians could launch a Hitler-style invasion of the continent, resulting in a conventional war? Can anyone really imagine Trump disarming NATO, without taking into account the fate of the continent?

A similar scenario is that of the Middle East. Here, too, the Trump administration had achieved encouraging stabilization results, with the historic Abraham Accords, moving closer to a systemic agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia that would have been decisive, and isolating Iran, the main source of destabilization in the area. . Biden took a diametrically opposite path, isolating the Saudis and reopening dialogue with Tehran. And the results were seen: a catastrophic chain reaction, with the ferocious Hamas massacre against Israel on October 7, probably supported by the Iranians, the inevitable massive military reaction by the Israelis, the revival of the Lebanese front of Hezbollah, the threat from the Huthis from Yemen to the Red Sea trade routes, the return of Isis and the contagion of war between Iran and Pakistan.

But really, after this deterioration, can anyone seriously argue that the threat to Middle East peace and Israel's security would be Trump's eventual return to the White House, his “isolationism”? More generally, it seems incredible indeed that so many competent observers do not see — or pretend, out of partisanship, not to see — how the entire US and Western foreign policy of recent years would need to be radically rethought. How the Biden administration's fanciful ambition has led liberal democracies into a dead end. And how, on the contrary, the possible resumption of the realistic foreign policy conducted by Trump during his first term could represent an alternative that is at least reasonable, perhaps urgent.

Eugenio Capozzi He is a professor of contemporary history at the Suor Orsola Benincasa University of Naples. He is co-director of the magazine “Ventuesimo Secolo” and editor of the magazine “Ricerche di Storia politica”.

©2024 La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana. Published with permission. Original in Italian: “The world is in chaos, but the western media still doesn't stop at Trump”.