It is enough to look through the pages of this newspaper or look at any summary of the year on television to be left with an apocalyptic sensation. «The world is getting worse. “We're going to hell.” However, these are phrases that I have heard from my parents for as long as I can remember. Not so for my grandparents, who lived through the Civil War as children, grew up in the post-war period and perhaps that is why they appreciated the arrival of democracy and the welfare state more. Sometimes they gave a few glimpses of the hardships they suffered, and they couldn't have sounded further away from me.

That the world is getting worse is a very subjective sensation that is exacerbated by nostalgia and idealization of the past and that depends on each person's experiences and beliefs. Those who have never experienced a war are horrified by the current ones, even though they are much less deadly than those of a century ago, and Puritans put their hands on their heads when they see the liberal attitudes of the new generations, even though they are substantially more egalitarian. “Where do we get?” It is a question that is always repeated. Any time in the past was better, the proverb answers.

Ukraine, Gaza or Myanmar. There seems to be no reason for optimism.



Reuters





It is a sensation that is the product of a very limited microcosm and perspective, added to a superficial knowledge of what is happening on the planet, which, due to the way the press works, always arrives in a negative light. Therefore, although this pessimistic feeling may be justified at a personal or community level, it rarely corresponds to the reality of evolution at a global level.

And, therefore, aware that this newsletter can often leave a bad impression, we are going to end the year by opening the field of vision to make a more optimistic reading.

A necessary perspective Humanity advances despite everything

It is not necessary to go back to the Middle Ages to certify that the living conditions of the majority of the world's population are improving. What's more, Humanity has taken its greatest leap in the last century, driven by the industrial revolution and democratic values. Nothing reflects this better than one metric: life expectancy. In 1950, the human being lived on average 48 years, a figure that hid the great difference that separated the 38 years that an African usually lived and the 62 of a European. Currently, the global average is 71 years.

In this period, life expectancy has been extended by 23 years, an achievement that is especially spectacular if we compare it with the 15 months that were gained from death between 1770 and 1870, when the average life expectancy went from 28.5 years. years to 29.7. Furthermore, although the gap separating Africa from the continent with the longest population – now Oceania – remains high, this inequality has been reduced in six years since 1950.

Evolution of life expectancy.



OWID





And since living is of little use if it is not dignified, there is another variable that is especially relevant: the percentage of the population below the poverty line. There you don't have to go back that far in time to see a substantial improvement. Almost 40% of all human beings lived in extreme poverty in 1990, while today it is less than 10%. Much of this improvement comes from Asia, especially the economic miracle of China and its reproduction with more or less success in Southeast Asia and India, which is why in the East the population's outlook is much more optimistic.

Percentage of the world's population living in extreme poverty.



OWID





On the other hand, you no longer have to have five children for two to get ahead. The probability of a baby dying in its first year of life has fallen from 14% in 1990 to 3% today. Curiously, this fact does not translate into an exponential increase in the population because, with the exception of Muslim countries that restrict women's access to the world of work, the birth rate is reduced more or less proportionally to the increase in the quality of life. It is no longer a question of procreating like animals, but of offering children an increasingly better life by dedicating more attention and resources to them.

Probability that a boy and a girl will die in their first year of life.



OWID





Thus, the apocalyptic predictions made at the turn of the century about the Earth's inability to feed so many mouths collide with a reality in which the aging of a world population that will peak in the coming decades is of greater concern. Not in vain, cereal production has tripled in the last six decades, so the challenge now is to maintain and advance the welfare state with fewer contributors and more pensioners.

Furthermore, the world as a whole is more equal. And where it is best reflected is in the reduction of the gender gap, which, especially in developed countries, has been reduced considerably. In the United Kingdom, for example, it has fallen from 47.6% in 1970 to 16.8% in 2016. Iceland has even made it illegal: in 2018 it prohibited a woman from earning less than a man in the same job. Something similar happens with individual rights and freedoms.

Evolution of the gender gap in salaries.



OWID





Although they may regress occasionally, the trend towards progress is clear. But it is difficult to find data that serves to measure the development of a country as a whole. The Human Development Index is the most used in international institutions for this purpose. And, although its growth is slower, it also occurs in all regions. Its evolution demonstrates the need to reformulate the proverb: any past time was worse.

The danger of condescension



Does this mean that our feeling of grief is unjustified? Neither. It is evident that some Western countries have begun a relative socioeconomic decline that is exacerbated by neoliberal policies that are harming the middle class. The developed world continues to grow, but by doing so at a noticeably lower rate than the rest, the advantage is shrinking. This is good news for most of the world, but not for the West, where the curve of many variables appears to have entered a plateau of stagnation.

This inequality is clearly seen in the part of the country's wealth that is pocketed by the richest 1%. In all European and American countries it fell with the rise of the middle class in the 20th century, but at the end it began to grow again and is now at levels typical of the 1920s. Furthermore, inequality has begun to grow new in European societies also as an effect of migrations, which threaten to exacerbate the gap between classes and create ghettos.

Percentage of national wealth in the hands of the richest 1%.



OWID





As if that were not enough, different sources of latent tension can explode at any moment and cause a catastrophe similar to that of world wars. There are many who predict a military confrontation between China and the United States, the two great superpowers fighting for world hegemony, in a conflict that could escalate to nuclear status. More certain and imminent is climate change, the great threat that looms over humanity. It is a global problem that is testing human beings' ability to tackle it by coordinating their actions around the world. And there doesn't seem to be much reason for optimism.





That's all for this year. I hope I have explained well some of what is happening out there. If you are signed up, you will receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.