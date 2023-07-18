A few weeks ago, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell traveled to Haiti to listen, learn and help mobilize support for the humanitarian response. It was her second visit. The first time was in 2010, after the devastating earthquake. Upon returning to the country, she realized that the difficulties and multiple threats facing Haitian children had never been worse. Meanwhile, international attention has never been so low.

Nearly half of the population in Haiti needs urgent humanitarian aid. Of the more than five million people in need, almost three million are children and adolescents. The country’s basic institutions and services function in critical conditions, and the population lives with unprecedented levels of poverty. Severe acute malnutrition in boys and girlsknown as severe wasting, increased by 30% compared to 2022.

An unacceptable reality is experienced every day in Haiti, and it has been deteriorating in recent years. Many schools remain closed due to violence or because their structures have not yet recovered from the natural disasters that plague the country. The recent rains have affected the home of thousands of families. The resurgence of cholera continues to be a threat. Teachers, social and health workers are fleeing the country in search of safety abroad.

There is palpable urban violence around almost every corner. Armed groups control much of Port-au-Prince and the main routes that connect to the interior of the country, terrorizing communities and depriving them of essential services.

The Unicef ​​director had the opportunity to talk with an 11-year-old girl who survived gender violence who told her that she was stopped on the street and raped by three men. She was eight months pregnant when they spoke. Another woman told her that armed men had broken into her house and raped her. Her 20-year-old sister was killed for having put up resistance. Then they burned down her house. A cruel strategy, rape girls and women, and burn their homes to subdue them and make them more vulnerable.

The Unicef ​​team is also facing the reality of walking through the streets under siege by armed groups. Some workers have had to relocate to stay safe from kidnapping. Despite the insecurity, they always figure out a way to continue providing help to the most vulnerable families, in collaboration with the Haitian authorities and local organizations on the ground.

The firmness of Unicef’s allies on the ground is also admirable. They do everything possible and impossible to care for the children. But unlike the outpouring of aid they received in the 2010 earthquake, they now feel abandoned in the face of near indifference from the international community.

In Haiti every effort makes a difference to save lives through vaccines; therapeutic foods to prevent and treat malnutrition; access to safe water, hygiene and sanitation, psychosocial support and protecting those who have suffered violence.

This is why we must provide increased humanitarian funding and rapidly scale up efforts to meet the acute needs of the most vulnerable in the near term. At the same time, it is critical to promote long-term solutions to rebuild institutions and guarantee access to basic services. If we do not promote preparation and resilience in the face of inevitable natural disasters and epidemics, the chronic cycle of crises will repeat itself and children will be the most affected.

Insecurity is unacceptable. Humanitarian actors must be protected. Schools and public spaces must be safe places. Only a national and inclusive dialogue with the Haitian people can put an end to insecurity and establish lasting solutions.

The international community, and especially the European Union, plays a key role in mobilizing wills to help children. There is much we can do to support them, but the funding falls far short of humanitarian needs. Of the 246 million dollars (about 226 million euros) of financing that Unicef ​​needs for Haiti in 2023, less than 15% has been received.

The world is failing the nearly three million children in humanitarian need. They have the right to have the opportunity to become the adults they want to be. Unless we take immediate action, it’s hard to imagine a decent future for them.

Every morning, when I see the boys and girls walking towards their schools, with their smiles and impeccable uniforms, I am filled with encouragement and strength to keep going. Regardless of reality, education is one of your most precious assets. The hope of progress makes them face the day with the best smile. They will build the Haiti of tomorrow, a more equitable, peaceful and just society. The international community cannot ignore them. We know that not enough is being done. Today more than ever, the children of Haiti need our support.

Bruno Maes He is the UNICEF representative in Haiti.

