President says that Brazil is the “breadbasket of the world” and emerges as a “solution” to the supply problem

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) that “the world is already starting to have difficulties in food” and that Brazil “emerges” as a solution to this. When praising Brazilian agribusiness, the Chief Executive stated that Brazil is the “barn” in the world and repeated that he had appealed against the increase in the price of fertilizers.

“To tell you that the world is already starting to have difficulties in food and Brazil is increasingly emerging for this solution. You may be without much, but without food, no one is. We owe this work to the strength of our rural business to all of you”, he said at an event for the delivery of rural property titles in Rio Verde (GO).

The president spoke again about the appeal he made to the director general of the WTO (World Trade Organization), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to avoid sanctions on fertilizers. like the Power 360 showed, the head of the organization also asked Brazil to release its regulatory stocks for export as a means of avoiding food insecurity and even greater price increases.

“She came to ask us for food. We don’t have stocks. I took advantage given the influence she has [e pedi] that doesn’t let the flow of fertilizers be interrupted anywhere in the world. I also asked her that the price of fertilizers does not go up as they are going up“, he said.

The president attributed the rise in inflation and fuel prices to the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. The conflict in Europe also threatens the commercialization of fertilizers, essential for Brazilian agriculture. Trade sanctions applied by the United States and its allies have the potential to inhibit the transit of these inputs.

“Without food security, the country cannot prosper. The country man didn’t stop even during the pandemic. It has increased the productivity of what you produce. You are to be congratulated, in addition to food security, you have guaranteed foreign exchange for Brazil“, he said.