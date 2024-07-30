For years, I wrote biographies of women who occupied global public opinion. Over the course of a decade, I collected 380 women, examining their biographies, actions, and efforts, not with approval or disapproval, but in appreciation of the difficult path they took with diligence and effort. I was very concerned with their determination and patience in the face of all obstacles. When I collected some of them in two books, many were upset and expressed their dissatisfaction with the absence of Arab beauties from the selected group! I recall that two decades after the publication of my first book, “The World is a Woman,” and I recall my tireless research into the global event that affected our Arab region, and my reading of the upbringing of women from other cultures, and how the concern is one, the perseverance is one, the success is inspiring, and the achievement is resounding.

When I published my first book (The World is a Woman: Visions of Biographies and Events), I attached a paragraph to its cover in which I referred to the diversity of the content. I wrote: “Just by reviewing the names of the characters in the book, you will find yourself faced with a series of contrasts and differences that any observer of a map of the world that shows the geographical and climatic regions would feel. Between high and low, frozen and tropical, sea and land, dry and rainy, the characters in my book live. From the far east to the far west, on a journey that is no less enjoyable than the enjoyment of looking at the Earth from space.”

Women are really different from men in their long road, it is more winding and harsher; therefore, their entitlement was high, which many of those who disapproved of my choices did not realize. For a girl to emerge from a reality full of family discord and loss to complete her university education and excel in volunteer work and head committees in an obscure party, and rise with it to reach the top of power in her country, and then make a decision that has an impact on countries thousands of miles away, is a matter that deserves to be monitored, and I believe that the time has come to monitor the entitlements of others more soon.

