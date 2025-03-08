‘The world, in his hands’, the new magazine of Eldiario.es

An explosive cocktail threatens world stability. Trump’s return to the US presidency has multiplied the influence of a group of digital milmonaries that have more power every day. If this were not enough, Trump approaches Putin dangerously and moves away from Europe.

Who are the new masters of the world? Why do populist politicians approach them? What ends are they accumulating so much power? Why is democracy in danger? What is the role of independent journalism at this time so disturbing?

In this number of the Eldiario.es magazine we try to answer these questions in a special edition with two covers. The first includes the profiles of Donald Trump, by María Ramírez; Elon Musk, by Carlos del Castillo; Peter Thiel, by Delia Rodríguez; Vladimir Putin, by Javier Biosca; Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, by Álvaro Ibáñez; and Javier and Karina Milei, by Victoria de Masi. An interview with Marietje Schaake, a researcher at Stanford University and author of a book about “El Titus” by Silicon Valley. And stands of Ignacio School, Iñigo Sáenz de Ugarte, Irene Castro and Andrés Gil.

Lights in the dark global political situation

The second cover is dedicated to journalism and democracy, which are needed more than ever. With an interview with Iñaki Gabilondo: “Society will ask for journalism in self -defense”, and the publication of the statute of eldiario.es, a document that shields the independence of the newspaper and establishes its editorial priorities and quality standards, which was approved by the partners and the newspaper. Olga Rodríguez, Javier Pérez Royo, Ignacio School, José Sanclemente, Rosalía Lloret, Neus Tomàs, Juan Luis Sánchez and Natalia Chientaroli.

