The world falls into children's eyes like moonlight falls on the surface of the sea. When the light moves towards the end, the children believe that the moon has betrayed the covenant and disappeared from sight.

This is what the world becomes in their eyes when the splendor of civilization fades from the world, and the struggle for survival becomes an inevitable autobiography of a world that chose violence instead of peace, sided with hatred instead of love, deviated toward force instead of dialogue, and turned to fierce confrontation instead of an affectionate handshake. This becomes a frightening reality, and all of this becomes a bitter and terrifying reality, and the biggest losers are the children. Because these people have an accurate and sensitive tool for measuring the pulse, even if they cannot express their feelings in language, the signs appear in their behavior. Today, when we look at the faces of children as they watch the bloody events in the world, we do not witness anything that expresses their interest in what is going on in this world, because the bloody event It has become repeated in every part of this world, and death moves on the back of a fast horse, and killing is a daily habit, so how will the child feel afraid of what is happening around him, and how will astonishment push him to ask what is happening and in any place in this world?

What is unfortunate about this scene is that the children of the world will, after a while, face a state of oppression and not just bullying, because such events will pass by them like any failed play, and with the passage of time, global civilization will include miserable landmarks and painful evidence, and the world will feel that despite all the efforts of its predecessors, Humanity is declining towards a hideous primitivism, and civilization will be merely news in the history book.

It is neither pessimism nor frustration, but the facts confirm that we are facing an emergency decline in our human civilization due to the poor cultural conditions among people, who have begun to categorize advertisements among themselves on the basis of ideological, ethnic, or cultural alignment. This is a dilemma that cannot be removed from memory except through hard humanitarian work, and it does not seem to be the case. The horizon is there any intention to make an effort to remove this waste from the path of our human civilization; Because stubbornness is excessive and bright dreams are declining.

Today, everyone accuses everyone for the most trivial reasons, and everyone is heading down a dark path, and everyone enters the epicenter of emotional blackness, and does not acknowledge that life is a rose, if you take care of it, it grows, grows, and smells of fragrance, and if you neglect it and leave it to the wind, it withers and falls to the dust.

We need artists, and we do not need doors or sound phenomena that fuel hostilities and ignite the fires of hatred. We need a human taste that respects human values. We may differ, but in difference there is distinction, light, and a high beacon that shakes hands with the stars of the sky.