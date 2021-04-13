Today, Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked countries around the world to suspend the sale of live wild mammals in food markets, as there is a great risk of new infectious diseases being transmitted to humans.

The organization stressed, in a joint statement with the World Organization for Animal Health and the United Nations Environment Program, that “animals, especially wild ones, are the source of more than 70% of all infectious diseases emerging in humans, and many of them are caused by new viruses.”

And the transmission of Covid-19 infection to humans from animals is one of the most likely hypotheses that have been suggested by experts commissioned by the United Nations to verify the origin of the virus.

International organizations also called for improving hygiene and sanitation rules in these traditional markets to limit the transmission of infection from animals to humans, and between traders and customers.

It called for regulations to monitor the breeding and sale of wild animals for sale on the market for human consumption.

The organizations also requested training of veterinary inspectors in implementing these new rules, strengthening surveillance systems for the rapid detection of new pathogens, and launching information and awareness campaigns for merchants and customers.

The three organizations indicated that there is a risk of transmitting the infection to humans through contact with saliva, blood, urine, mucus, feces, or any other fluids from an infected animal, explaining that touching a contaminated surface increases the risk.

The World Health Organization said on its website: “Some diseases, such as HIV, start out as zoonotic diseases but later turn into copies that only exist in humans. Other animal diseases can cause frequent outbreaks, such as Ebola and Salmonella. There is also the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 and can lead to global epidemics. ”