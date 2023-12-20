Geneva (Union)

The World Health Organization warned of the dangers of an epidemic spreading in the Gaza Strip, in light of the deterioration of the health system, confirming the existence of evidence and indications of that, without specifying the type of epidemic. The organization said: The situation of the health system in Gaza is getting worse, especially with the large waves of displacement of children in the Strip, warning, in a report issued yesterday, of the presence of great risks regarding the spread of diseases among them.

It noted that there is a significant decline and deterioration in the humanitarian situation, to the point that it appears to be rapidly getting worse, while the international organization’s report focuses on an epidemic that it did not specify, saying only that all indicators warn of it.

The report added that one million children were displaced from Gaza and are threatened by diseases, especially in the winter, so the international organization called for attention to their situation.

According to the World Health Organization report, the cold and rainy weather increases the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, while confirming the existence of a real state of hunger affecting 90 percent of the population.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed its inability to provide ambulance services in northern Gaza, which makes the ability to treat the injured difficult.