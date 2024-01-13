A senior expert at the World Health Organization said yesterday, Friday, that there are still significant risks to public health from the (Covid-19) virus at the global level, as the virus is spreading in all countries.

Maria Van Kerkhove, interim director of the World Health Organization responsible for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said that according to estimates based on wastewater analysis, the actual spread of Covid-19 is 2 to 19 times higher than the number of recorded cases.

Kerkhof expressed concern about the emergence of post-Covid symptoms (also called long Covid), which affect many organs of the body.