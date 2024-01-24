The European branch of the World Health Organization has warned that the number of measles cases in Europe has risen significantly in 2023 compared to last year, calling for intensifying vaccination efforts.

Statistics published by the World Health Organization on Tuesday showed that 42,200 cases were recorded in 2023 in 41 of the 53 member states in the region extending to Central Asia, that is, about 45 times more than in 2022, during which it was reported that 941 infections were recorded.

A statement quoted WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge as saying that “not only was there a 30-fold increase in measles cases in the region,” but also “about 21,000 hospitalizations and five measles-related deaths were recorded. This is worrying.”

He believed that “urgent vaccination efforts are needed to stop the transmission of infection and prevent its spread.”