Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The World Health Organization has warned of the deterioration and collapse of the health sector in the Gaza Strip as a result of the continuation of the war that has been going on for more than a month, especially after more than 150 health facilities were targeted and destroyed, and a third of the Strip’s hospitals were out of service, which puts the wounded and sick in the Strip at risk.

Dr. Jamal Esmat, advisor to the World Health Organization in the Middle East region, pointed out, in a special statement to Al-Ittihad, that “the health system in Gaza has become incapable and is suffering complete paralysis due to the cutting off of all medical and health supplies and medicines. According to health, humanitarian and international standards, the health system “In Gaza, it collapsed.”

The Palestinian health authorities announced in their daily report that 60% of hospitals and medical centers in Gaza are out of service. The World Health Organization advisor pointed out that the continuation of the war and bombing in Gaza resulted in large numbers of wounded and injured, and they are in dire need of medicines and care that are not available in the Strip, in addition to targeting hospitals and ambulances, which turned the medical teams themselves into injured and sick people, and thus increased Suffering.

Ismat warned of the danger of forced evacuation from northern Gaza to the southern Gaza Strip, especially the wounded and injured, and their accumulation in narrow areas with high density in the absence of medical capabilities and supplies, which threatens the spread of diseases and viruses as a result of overcrowding in hospitals. He described the health situation as very tragic, and is exacerbated by the lack of availability. Drinking water and using unclean water.

Dr. Jamal Esmat stressed the need to expedite the supply of urgent supplies to hospitals, which have witnessed a severe shortage during the recent period, to treat the wounded and injured, especially children, in addition to the medicines that people with chronic diseases and the elderly need, such as blood pressure, diabetes, and heart medicines, emergency medicines, and antibiotics. And anesthesia, pointing out that doctors are forced to perform surgical operations without anesthesia, which causes excruciating pain to the wounded that they cannot bear, especially children.

He pointed out the continued fuel availability crisis in Gaza, with hospitals needing fuel as a basic means of generating electricity and operating medical equipment, baby incubators, and resuscitation devices, in addition to the spoilage of many medicines and blood bags that need to be kept at low temperatures.

The global health advisor also warned of the presence of many bodies under the rubble and leaving them unburied in light of the lack of capabilities to remove the rubble, which portends an environmental disaster that will be reflected in Gaza and the surrounding areas, leading to the spread of epidemics, diseases and pollution. These environmental problems will multiply in the coming periods, in addition to the effects Other environmental impacts resulting from the huge amount of explosives dropped on Gaza.

He pointed out that the children of Gaza are going through serious and multiplying health conditions due to their exposure to psychological trauma due to the killing, destruction and bombings they are exposed to and witness, in addition to weak immune diseases due to lack of vaccinations, and a lack of infant formula.

He pointed out that “the organization has called more than once for an urgent humanitarian truce in Gaza to help thousands of wounded and people with chronic diseases, and we need an immediate ceasefire to compensate for the severe shortage of food, medicine and fuel, and to allow aid to enter to save the people of Gaza.”