The UAE hosted the World Health Organization’s celebration of the Universal Health Coverage Day, which falls on December 12 of each year, and this year the organization chose the slogan “Leave no one’s health behind: invest in health systems for all” at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai dedicated an entire day to celebrating global efforts on the journey towards universal health coverage within international development plans and promoting sustainable development goals to achieve global prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Health and Community Protection Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of the “Expo 2020 Dubai” office, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, and officials from the government health sector. Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of WHO, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, and a number of officials in the health sector and the World Organization.

The event attracted a distinguished elite of international speakers who shared their views and aspirations on universal coverage and how to create a healthy enabling environment for communities.

The celebration constitutes a global platform and an ideal opportunity for decision-makers, representatives of organizations and pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, in more than 100 countries, to discuss future strategies with the aim of developing a global universal health coverage system that enhances the ability of countries to provide initiatives that have a positive impact on societies, establish lasting partnerships and provide effective solutions. To address the health challenges our world faces today in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his speech during the opening of the International Day of Universal Health Coverage, the Minister of Health and Prevention, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, welcomed the Director-General of the World Health Organization and all participants in the celebration, expressing sincere thanks to the organization and its workers for their tireless efforts in enhancing and developing cooperation opportunities among Member States.

Al Owais said that our common goal today is to continue working to strengthen cooperation in our quest to reach universal health coverage by uniting efforts, exchanging experiences, benefiting from all available tools and capabilities, harnessing knowledge and technology, and everything that would contribute to raising the level of health care services and access to quality of life. health.

He pointed out the keenness of the UAE, by hosting this global celebration, to promote concerted efforts among member states to move towards achieving sustainable development and quality health care in the world. The UAE also seeks to play an active and influential role in supporting the efforts of the World Health Organization.

Al Owais pointed out that the convening of the conference coincided with a distinguished national event and a milestone in the march of the United Arab Emirates, which is the fiftieth anniversary of the union in a phase that seeks to achieve a great leap in the country’s development process and design the next fifty years in terms of plans and projects and foreseeing the future, which will represent a qualitative addition to the state’s efforts to support System of joint work with the World Health Organization.

For his part, Dr. Hussein Al Rand praised the tireless efforts of the World Health Organization in achieving universal health coverage and combating the “Covid-19” virus and its mutated strains, pointing out the importance of the event in building joint global strategies to support equitable access to universal coverage, especially vaccines, treatments and health services on the basis of Principles of solidarity and sustainability through approaches based on access to essential health care services for all.

It is noteworthy that the objectives of this year’s World Universal Health Coverage Day focus on uniting global health leaders to identify gaps, motivate efforts around universal health coverage at the global level 2030, update data and the impact of the pandemic, and identify areas of progress that must be focused on, in addition to highlighting the efforts of the international community to achieve universal health coverage from By emphasizing the importance of the flexibility of governments and organizations and highlighting the strategic participation of the UAE in accelerating progress towards universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.



