The Health Organization has previously expressed its hope that the Corona pandemic will end this year, and it also hopes that the Covid-19 pandemic and monkeypox will not remain global health emergencies in 2023, the year in which it expects these two diseases to end their most dangerous stage.
For his part, the head of the Follow-up and Evaluation Team of the International Health Regulations at the World Health Organization, Dr. Amjad Al-Khouli, said that the committee concerned with reconsidering the status of “Covid-19” as a global health emergency will actually meet to take a decision, but “we must not preempt the decision of the committee that will consider this.” This is in light of the developments surrounding the pandemic.
He explained, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “there is no doubt that Covid-19 will remain a major topic of discussion, and we are all hopeful that the year 2023 – in the event of proper efforts – will be the year in which this public health emergency will officially end.” “.
Al-Khouli stressed that despite the clear progress, the threat of Corona is still present, explaining the current situation of Corona as follows:
- We have witnessed a decrease in the number of cases and deaths during the past weeks, and the number of deaths is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, and this may be due to the high rates of vaccination.
- More than two-thirds of the Earth’s population has received at least a dose of the Corona vaccine, and this opens the door to hope that the pandemic will end
- The thirteenth meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Covid 19 was held last October, and I decided that at this stage we need concerted international efforts, strengthening laboratory surveillance systems, and conducting genetic sequencing tests to discover any new mutation.
- The behavior of new mutations cannot be predicted, and precautionary measures must be continued in accordance with the recommendations that are constantly updated by the World Health Organization.
- Since mid-September, the number of deaths has been between 10,000 and 14,000 per week.
- The world cannot accept this number of deaths when it has the tools to prevent it.
- About 11,500 deaths were reported to the World Health Organization last week, nearly 40% in the Region of the Americas, 30% in the European Region and 30% in the Western Pacific Region.
