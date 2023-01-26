The Health Organization has previously expressed its hope that the Corona pandemic will end this year, and it also hopes that the Covid-19 pandemic and monkeypox will not remain global health emergencies in 2023, the year in which it expects these two diseases to end their most dangerous stage.

For his part, the head of the Follow-up and Evaluation Team of the International Health Regulations at the World Health Organization, Dr. Amjad Al-Khouli, said that the committee concerned with reconsidering the status of “Covid-19” as a global health emergency will actually meet to take a decision, but “we must not preempt the decision of the committee that will consider this.” This is in light of the developments surrounding the pandemic.

He explained, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “there is no doubt that Covid-19 will remain a major topic of discussion, and we are all hopeful that the year 2023 – in the event of proper efforts – will be the year in which this public health emergency will officially end.” “.

Al-Khouli stressed that despite the clear progress, the threat of Corona is still present, explaining the current situation of Corona as follows: