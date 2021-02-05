Today, Friday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, renewed the appeal to provide vaccines against the emerging corona virus to poor countries, once health workers and the elderly are vaccinated in countries that have started general vaccination campaigns.

In an online press briefing from Geneva, Tedros said that nearly 130 countries, with a combined population of 2.5 billion people, have yet to administer a single dose of the vaccine.

He called on companies to participate in manufacturing facilities to help boost the production of Covid-19 vaccines, saying, “We also need a massive increase in production.”

“Last week, Sanofi announced that it will provide its manufacturing infrastructure to support the production of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. We call on other companies to follow this path.”

The French pharmaceutical company, Sanofi, said last week that it would fill and package millions of doses of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine as of next July, with the aim of helping to provide more than 100 million doses this year from its factory in Germany to meet the huge demand for vaccines.