Geneva (WAM)

Yesterday, the World Health Organization announced the launch of the largest global deployment of rapid diagnostic tests for cholera, in cooperation with the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), UNICEF, and other partners, where more than 1.2 million rapid diagnostic tests for cholera will be shipped to 14 countries, and the first shipment will arrive To Malawi.

The organization stated that this first official publication of tests will improve the timely detection and monitoring of the disease outbreak, in addition to the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns, in response to the current outbreak, and targeting future preventive vaccination efforts. She pointed out that the countries that will be included in the distribution in the coming weeks are those currently severely affected by the outbreak of the cholera epidemic, such as Ethiopia, Somalia, Syria and Zambia, explaining that this program will work to improve the timing and accuracy of detecting and responding to the outbreak of the disease by strengthening routine surveillance and testing capabilities and assisting in… Rapidly identifying potential cholera cases will also help countries monitor trends and build an evidence base for future prevention programmes, and support the achievement of national cholera control and elimination goals.

The World Health Organization stated that cholera has witnessed a global increase since 2021, with high death rates among infected cases despite the availability of simple, effective and affordable treatment, noting that the large number of outbreaks of the disease has led to an unprecedented demand for vaccines from affected countries.