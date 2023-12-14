Today, Thursday, the World Health Organization issued new instructions regarding electronic cigarettes.

The World Health Organization, from its headquarters in Geneva, called for more stringent regulations for the distribution of such products. It called on countries to reduce the attractiveness of e-cigarettes by reducing the nicotine content, imposing taxes on these products, and banning the use of flavours.

The organization notes that the use of electric nicotine vaporizers also produces toxic substances that can cause cancer and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In addition, harm may be caused to human fetuses, and the mental development of underage consumers may be harmed as a result, the organization said, adding that children between the ages of 13 and 15 use e-cigarettes at higher rates than adults in all areas reached by the United Nations organization. .

The organization accused the tobacco industry of spreading misinformation and deliberately targeting children when marketing e-cigarettes, adding that the industry “finances and promotes false evidence that reduces the harm of these products.” “Children are recruited and recruited at an early age to use e-cigarettes, and this may make them addicted to nicotine,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization.

The organization noted that in Canada, rates of e-cigarette use among adolescents aged 16 to 19 years have doubled between 2017 and 2022. In England, the number of young users has tripled in the past three years.

The World Health Organization says that e-cigarettes are not a suitable alternative to reduce tobacco consumption, but rather increase the possibility of users switching to traditional cigarettes due to the effects of their use.