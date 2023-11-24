The World Health Organization has issued a signal that the danger has passed, for the time being, regarding an increase in unusual cases of respiratory diseases in children in China after consultations with local authorities.

Chinese health authorities informed the World Health Organization during a conference call that no unusual or new pathogens or unusual clinical symptoms had been detected, the organization said in Geneva late on Thursday.

The international organization said that on Wednesday, it requested China to provide “additional epidemiological and clinical information” regarding these specific diseases and their spread, in addition to laboratory results.

The Chinese authorities responded to the organization that these diseases are caused by several known respiratory pathogens, including rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection.

The organization said in a statement that the data showed “an increase in outpatient consultations and hospitalizations of children due to Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection since May, and respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, and influenza virus since October.”

The World Health Organization said: “Some of these increases occurred earlier than what happens historically annually, but they are not unexpected given the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, as has similarly happened in other countries,” adding that it will continue to communicate with the Chinese authorities and monitor the situation.