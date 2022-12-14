Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said today, Wednesday, that he is “hopeful” that the Covid-19 pandemic will not lead to the declaration of a global health emergency next year.
His remarks, in a briefing to the media, come as China abandons its “zero Covid” policy and allows it to live with the virus.
The World Health Organization meets every few months to decide whether the new coronavirus still constitutes a “global public health emergency”.
This is aimed at coordinating the global response and would unlock funding for collaboration in sharing vaccines and treatments.
The disease appeared three years ago and killed 6.6 million people worldwide, according to official statistics issued by countries and the World Health Organization.
