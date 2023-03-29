The health organization indicated that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a vaccination dose, but older and high-risk groups should receive a booster vaccination dose between six months to 12 months after the last dose.

The UN agency said the aim is to focus efforts on vaccinating those who face a higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, taking into account the high level of population immunity around the world due to widespread infection and vaccination.

The organization identified high-risk populations as: