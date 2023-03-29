The health organization indicated that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a vaccination dose, but older and high-risk groups should receive a booster vaccination dose between six months to 12 months after the last dose.
The UN agency said the aim is to focus efforts on vaccinating those who face a higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, taking into account the high level of population immunity around the world due to widespread infection and vaccination.
The organization identified high-risk populations as:
- Older adults as well as young adults with other significant risk factors.
- For this group, WHO recommends an additional dose of the vaccine either six months or 12 months after the last dose, based on factors such as age and immunity-related conditions.
- Healthy children and adolescents are not a priority for the COVID-19 vaccination.
- The WHO urged countries to consider factors such as disease burden before recommending vaccination for this group.
- According to the organization, vaccines against Covid-19 and booster doses are safe for all ages, but the recommendations took into account other factors such as cost-effectiveness.
- At a news briefing Tuesday, the WHO said its latest advice reflects the current disease picture and global immunity levels, but should not be seen as long-term guidance on whether annual booster shots are needed.
